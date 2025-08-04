Maroon 5 to headline Dubai New Year’s Eve 2026 gala at Atlantis, The Palm

Atlantis, The Palm has announced that Grammy Award-winning pop icons Maroon 5 will headline its New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, set to ring in 2026 with a “Winter Wonderland” theme.

Following performances from Sting in 2023 and Lionel Richie in 2024, the band will take the stage for an open-air show under the stars, with a setlist including “Moves Like Jagger”, “She Will Be Loved”, “This Love”, “Payphone”, and “Maps”. The performance will be accompanied by a fireworks display stretching from Atlantis, The Palm to Atlantis The Royal.

Ring in 2026 with Maroon 5

Paul Baker, President of Atlantis, Kerzner International, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Maroon 5 to headline this year’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Atlantis, The Palm. As one of the most recognisable names in global music, their presence continues our tradition of bringing world-class entertainment to Dubai’s most iconic celebration.”

“Over the years, our gala has become synonymous with unforgettable performances, exceptional dining, and awe-inspiring experiences. With Maroon 5 joining the ranks of past headliners, we look forward to delivering yet another spectacular evening for our guests as we ring in 2026 in true Atlantis style,” he added.

Renowned as one of Dubai’s most glamorous black-tie celebration, the gala dinner will feature live theatrical performances and entertainment on a custom-built deck with panoramic views of Palm Island and the Dubai skyline.

The evening will begin at 6 PM with canapés, welcome drinks, and roaming entertainment. Guests will then be invited to an outdoor venue featuring a 30-piece live band, unlimited premium beverages, champagne, lobster, caviar, sushi, live cooking stations, handcrafted desserts, and petit fours.

Atlantis has expanded its VIP offering this year with 22 enhanced Sky Suites located in an elevated section of the venue, which include a private butler and curated dining from the resort’s top restaurants.

For younger guests, the Asateer Tent will host a children’s party zone with a giant slide, bouncy castle, outdoor cinema, game stalls, arts and crafts, and festive activities.

Ticket prices range from AED 4,500 for kids, AED 6,500 for adults for premium seating. Rouge circle, golden circle and VIP Sky Suite options are also available. Children under the age of three go free.