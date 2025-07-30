New UAE media law – individuals need permit for promotional content

Any individual publishing promotional content on social media platforms, whether paid or not, and any visiting content creators in the UAE will need to apply for an Advertiser Permit.

This was announced on Tuesday by the UAE Media Council as part of an integrated framework aimed at creating a flexible regulatory environment that keeps pace with the rapid evolution of the media industry. It seeks to enhance content quality, increase the sector’s attractiveness for investment, and attract skilled professionals and creative talents in content creation.

The permit will be granted free of charge for the first three years.

The Advertiser Permit will be free for the first three years and will come into effect after a three-month grace period. This allows content creators sufficient time to regularize their status and obtain the necessary approvals to ensure compliance with the approved standards.… pic.twitter.com/tnvyudFSwj — مجلس الإمارات للإعلام (@uaemediacouncil) July 30, 2025

UAE mandates Advertiser Permits for influencers

Visiting content creators need to apply for a three-month Visitor Advertiser Permit. The applicant must be registered as a Visitor Advertiser through a licensed advertising or talent management agency authorised to operate in the UAE and approved by the council. Valid for three months, it can be renewed once for an additional three months.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, said the launch of the Advertiser Permit is an important step in evolving the regulatory ecosystem for advertising activities across digital platforms. It reflects the council’s vision of building an integrated media model that aligns with digital advancements and strengthens media governance by establishing clear standards that protect public rights and define responsible, professional relationships between content creators, advertisers, and audiences.

“We are committed to supporting the content economy as a vital component of the future economy and a key driver of growth in the digital era. We believe creative talent is the cornerstone of this rapidly growing sector, both locally and globally,” Al Shehhi added.

“That’s why we are focused on updating legislation and launching strategic initiatives that foster an enabling environment for individuals and companies, while strengthening the sector’s contribution to the national economy in alignment with the UAE’s future vision and ambitions.”

Maitha Majed Al Suwaidi, CEO of Strategy and Media Policy Sector at the UAE Media Council, added that the permit will come into effect in three months, giving content creators sufficient time to align their status and obtain the necessary approvals to ensure compliance with the new regulations. The permit will be mandatory for all individuals working in the digital advertising space.

Al Suwaidi called on companies and institutions to engage only with individuals licenced by the council, and that their content is in line with professional standards and ensure that it protects public interest.

The Visitor Advertiser Permits will be activated in parallel with the full implementation in three months, with the official list of approved advertising and talent agencies to be announced at a later stage.

Any individual who promotes a product or service of their own, or a company they own, through their personal account, as well as individuals under the age of 18 who engage in educational, athletic, cultural, or awareness activities, are exempt from obtaining the Advertiser Permit. Their activities must align with the age classification prescribed under the relevant legislation.

The permit number must be clearly displayed on social media accounts and platforms. No advertisement may be published except through an account registered with the council and linked to the permit granted to the permit holder.

Also, the account holder will not be allowed to let any other person or party to advertise through the account registered with the council.