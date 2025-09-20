Saudi Arabia’s PIF acquires 54% stake in MBC Group for $2bn

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has acquired a 54 per cent stake in MBC Group , the Middle East’s largest media and entertainment conglomerate.

The SR7.5bn ($2bn) deal was executed through a private transaction with Istedamah Holding Company.

PIF purchased Istedamah Holding Company’s entire 54 per cent shareholding in MBC for SR7.469bn ($1.99bn), at a price of SR41.60 per share.

PIF takes stake in Saudi Arabia’s MBC

With the transaction, PIF becomes the majority shareholder in MBC Group, strengthening Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to expand its media and entertainment ecosystem under Vision 2030.

MBC Group said it remains dedicated to producing and investing in high-quality Arabic content that resonates with audiences across the region and the global Arabic diaspora.

The company is increasing its focus on local production in Saudi Arabia while continuing to invest in its core verticals: broadcasting, SHAHID (its video streaming platform), and media and entertainment initiatives.

The Group said its television operations provide a strong foundation for growth, while SHAHID, the leading Arabic streaming service in the MENA region, will be a key driver of future expansion by enhancing user experience and engagement.

In addition, MBC is exploring opportunities in emerging sectors including music, gaming, and live events as it looks to diversify revenue streams and strengthen its market position.

Looking ahead, MBC reaffirmed its commitment to innovating and adapting to meet changing consumer demands, delivering sustained growth and value for its audiences and shareholders.