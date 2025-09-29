Saudi PIF leads $55bn takeover of Electronic Arts in world’s biggest gaming deal

Electronic Arts has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a consortium of investors led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) , Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners in an all-cash transaction that values the gaming company at approximately $55bn.

Under the agreement, the consortium will acquire 100 per cent of EA, with PIF rolling over its existing 9.9 per cent stake.

EA stockholders will receive $210 per share in cash, representing a 25 per cent premium to EA’s unaffected share price of $168.32 on September 25, and above the company’s all-time high of $179.01 on August 14, 2025.

Saudi PIF leads Electronic Arts takeover

The deal represents the largest all-cash sponsor take-private in history, with PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners combining capital, industry expertise, and global networks across gaming, entertainment, and sports.

The consortium said this will accelerate EA’s growth and its ability to blend physical and digital experiences for fans worldwide.

Andrew Wilson, Chairman and CEO of EA, said: “Our creative and passionate teams at EA have delivered extraordinary experiences for hundreds of millions of fans, built some of the world’s most iconic IP, and created significant value for our business.

“This moment is a powerful recognition of their remarkable work. Looking ahead, we will continue to push the boundaries of entertainment, sports, and technology, unlocking new opportunities. Together with our partners, we will create transformative experiences to inspire generations to come.”

Turqi Alnowaiser, Deputy Governor and Head of International Investments at PIF, said: “PIF is uniquely positioned in the global gaming and esports sectors, building and supporting ecosystems that connect fans, developers, and IP creators.

“PIF has demonstrated a strong commitment to these sectors, and this partnership will help further drive EA’s long-term growth, while fuelling innovation within the industry on a global scale.”

Egon Durban, Co-CEO and Managing Partner of Silver Lake, said: “This investment embodies Silver Lake’s mission to partner with exceptional management teams at the highest quality companies. EA is a special company: a global leader in interactive entertainment, anchored by its premier sports franchise, with accelerating revenue growth and strong and scaling free cash flow.

“We are honoured to invest and partner with Andrew – an extraordinary CEO who has doubled revenue, nearly tripled EBITDA, and driven a fivefold increase in market cap during his tenure. The future for EA is bright, we are going to invest heavily to grow the business and we are excited to support Andrew and the EA team as the company accelerates innovation, expands its reach worldwide, and continues to deliver incredible experiences to players and fans across generations.”

Jared Kushner, CEO of Affinity Partners, said: “Electronic Arts is an extraordinary company with a world-class management team and a bold vision for the future. I’ve admired their ability to create iconic, lasting experiences, and as someone who grew up playing their games – and now enjoys them with his kids – I couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead.”

Luis A. Ubiñas, Lead Independent Director of EA’s Board, added: “The Board carefully evaluated this opportunity and concluded it delivers compelling value for stockholders and is in the best interests of all stakeholders. We are pleased that this transaction delivers immediate and certain cash value to our stockholders while strengthening EA’s ability to continue building the communities and experiences that define the future of entertainment.”

The acquisition, approved unanimously by EA’s Board of Directors, is expected to close in Q1 FY27, subject to customary regulatory approvals and a shareholder vote. Upon completion, EA’s common stock will be delisted from public markets, though the company will remain headquartered in Redwood City, California, led by CEO Andrew Wilson.

The deal will be funded by approximately $36bn in equity from PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners (including the rollover of PIF’s existing stake), alongside $20bn of debt financing solely committed by JPMorgan Chase Bank of which $18bn is expected to be funded at close.