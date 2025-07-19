Set up a media business in Sharjah in days: Instant licences, 5-day visas, full ownership

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone has launched a limited-time summer promotion aimed at global publishing and creative entrepreneurs, offering a fast-tracked business setup with substantial cost and time savings—available only until the end of July.

The initiative is designed to attract content creators, publishers, designers, translators, and media businesses seeking to enter the UAE and wider regional markets.

Upon approval, the business licence is issued instantly, and the residency visa is processed in just five working days—a major draw for international founders looking to launch operations quickly.

Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Publishing City, said: “Sharjah’s vision has always been to empower the written word and those who bring it to the world. This summer initiative reflects our commitment to removing barriers for global publishing and creative talent.

“By offering speed, simplicity, and significant value, we aim to attract innovative businesses seeking a strategic base to serve regional and international markets.”

Key features of the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone Summer Promotion:

Instant business licence issuance

Residency visa processed in five working days

Access to more than 2,000 business activities, including: Book and digital publishing Printing, packaging, translation Graphic design, content creation, media services

100 per cent foreign ownership and profit repatriation

Unlimited visa sponsorship with Flexi-Desk package

Free company name check and 60-second support callbacks

Streamlined banking with access to more than 10 UAE and international banks

This summer offer enhances Sharjah’s global positioning as a hub for knowledge, publishing, and media industries, building on its cultural heritage and strategic UAE location.

SPC Free Zone provides a frictionless setup journey tailored for publishers, startups, and creatives looking for regional growth.

Entrepreneurs interested in taking advantage of the promotion are encouraged to begin the setup process via the SPC Free Zone website, where an online form enables quick onboarding.