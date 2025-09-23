UAE launches $1m AI Film Award with 1 Billion Followers Summit and Google Gemini

The UAE’s 1 Billion Followers Summit has announced the launch of the world’s largest AI Film Award, valued at $1m, in partnership with Google Gemini.

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the summit will take place from January 9–11, 2026 and will gather more than 30,000 visitors from more than 140 nations, including more than 15,000 content creators.

The event will feature more than 400 speakers with a collective following of more than 3 billion, and will include every major social media platform.

UAE $1m AI Film Award with 1 Billion Followers Summit and Google Gemini

The AI Film Award, powered by Google Gemini, is designed to promote the creation of impactful films using advanced AI tools.

The award highlights the growing influence of short films as an effective medium to deliver messages to global audiences while advancing filmmakers’ technical and creative skills.

Among its wider programme, the Summit will host the Creator’s Market, showcasing more than 100 startups, and the Creators Ventures accelerator, which plans to invest more than AED50m ($13.6m) to help creators transition into founders.

Saeed Al Eter, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, said: “The 1 Billion Followers Summit has grown to become a key global event in supporting talent, developing advanced skills, and fostering investments in the Creator Economy.

“The UAE reinforces its global leadership today with the launch of this award, demonstrating its commitment to establishing itself as a world-leading hub for innovation and technology. A pioneer in the field, the UAE was the world’s first nation to appoint a Minister of Artificial Intelligence.

“Now ranked third globally in attracting specialised AI talent, the nation has proactively integrated AI into its education system, teaching it as a core subject from kindergarten through 12th grade.

“This move underscores the UAE’s strategic vision of empowering the next generation with future skills.

“This award launches at a pivotal moment marked by rapid transformation in film, visual production, and content creation. Creativity is no longer confined to large studios and massive budgets, as anyone with a mobile device and a vibrant imagination can now create.

“Artificial intelligence will further amplify human creativity, enabling us to tell more stories, connect with larger audiences, and inspire billions around the globe.”

Anthony Nakache, Google’s Managing Director in the Middle East and North Africa, said: “At Google, we believe AI should amplify creativity and support creators. We want Google Gemini to give every aspiring storyteller, regardless of their budget or available equipment, the power of our advanced models to bring ideas to life.

“This includes Veo, our state-of-the-art model for generating videos, and Imagen, for generating images, along with many other tools and features. We are very excited about the AI Film Award, and can’t wait to announce the winning film in January.”

Submission details

Submissions are open until November 20, 2025 at www.1billionsummit.com/ai-film-award

Films must be 7–10 minutes long and at least 70 per cent AI-generated using Google Gemini tools such as Imagen, Veo and Flow, along with third-party tools built on Gemini. Other editing software may be used, but not for core video generation

Submissions must explore one of two themes: “Rewrite Tomorrow” (the shape of the future) or “The Secret Life of…” (untold stories behind everyday things)

Films must have clean audio, synchronised dialogue, proper sound design, and visual continuity. English subtitles are required for non-English films

Participants must disclose the AI models and tools used and provide open files when requested

A panel of judges will assess entries based on storytelling, creativity, AI integration, execution, and thematic excellence.

Ten shortlisted films will be reviewed between November 21 and December 4, 2025 and made available for public voting between December 10–15.

The top five films will be announced on January 3, 2026 and screened on January 10 during the Summit.

The grand prize winner of $1m will be announced on January 11, 2026.

Participation is open globally to all active content creators on social media.