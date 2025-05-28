UAE launches first ‘Finfluencer’ licence to regulate digital finance content

The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) has launched the region’s first “Finfluencer” licence, establishing a regulatory framework for individuals who provide investment analysis, recommendations, and financial promotions across digital platforms.

The initiative aims to formalise and supervise digital financial content while enhancing investor protection in the UAE.

“Introducing the Finfluencer licence is not merely a regulatory measure; it is a strategic move to redefine the role of regulators in the digital economy. Through this initiative, the SCA aspires to elevate global benchmarks of market integrity, foster transparency, and nurture a disciplined and trustworthy financial environment. The SCA positions itself as an enabler of transformative change, adopting forward-thinking regulatory models that evolve with the fast-paced dynamics of the financial and investment landscape,” Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, CEO of the SCA said, according to a statement by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

SCA launches Finfluencer licence

The SCA has waived registration, renewal and legal consultation fees related to this service for three years.

The waiver forms part of efforts to eliminate government bureaucracy and promote financial innovation within a legal and regulatory framework.

The licence applies to individuals who offer financial or investment recommendations related to regulated products or entities within the UAE through digital or traditional media.

Applicants must register with the SCA and comply with all regulatory obligations to ensure investor protection standards and maintain public trust in local capital markets.

A Finfluencer is defined as an individual registered with the SCA to provide financial recommendations related to the purchase, sale, or holding of a financial product or virtual asset, or to offer recommendations related to a financial service or local resource within the country.

This includes recommendations made through traditional or modern media channels, such as written or audio social media platforms, participation in seminars, meetings, or forums, blogging, public appearances, or through statements, opinions, or analyses about present or future value, price, or performance.

The definition also covers individuals who engage the public through content, visuals, advice, recommendations, discussions, information, analyses, opinions, or reports related to financial investments or financial products within the country.

The initiative forms part of the SCA’s strategy to position the UAE as a leading regional and global financial hub.

The regulator has adopted regulatory approaches designed to safeguard market integrity, advance financial literacy, and align with international best practices in the digital financial landscape.