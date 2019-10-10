GCC
Industries page
Banking & Finance
Dubai developer launches crypto payment option for home buyers
Ellington Properties says it has chosen Bitcoin Suisse as its preferred crypto brokerage provider
Travel & Hospitality
Abu Dhabi's CLYMB adventure hub to open on Friday
Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan inaugurates new sports and leisure attraction on Yas Island ahead of public opening
Retail
Nakheel Mall opens as new Palm Jumeirah centrepiece
Nakheel chairman, Ali Rashid Lootah, on Thursday opened the AED1.2bn shopping, dining and entertainment destination
Culture & Society
British celebrity chef Gary Rhodes dies in Dubai, aged 59
Father of two, who has lived in Dubai since 2011, passed away with his wife Jennie by his side
Construction
$630m homes plan unveiled to support UAE's fledgling nuclear sector
Plans announced to build a residential project in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi to support projects such as the first nuclear power plants
Transport
Dubai Police's next supercar: Tesla Cybertruck
The Tesla vehicle looks like a metallic trapezoid and its exterior is made from the same metal used for SpaceX rockets
Transport
First semi-autonomous heavy vehicle tested on Dubai-Abu Dhabi road
Self-driving cars could hit UAE roads by 2021, according to the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology
Banking & Finance
Dubai's biggest bank said to cut up to 500 jobs
Sources say Emirates NBD has made staffing cuts across several areas of the bank's operations
Culture & Society
Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes died after fall in Dubai home
Family issues statement to 'end painful speculation' about sudden death of celebrated UK chef
Banking & Finance
Renaissance man: Riyad Bank CEO, Tariq Al-Sadhan
Riyad Bank's new CEO, Tariq Al-Sadhan, is tasked with taking the company into a digital future ahead of Vision 2030. It's no small feat, writes Alicia Buller
