  • Search
Menu

  1. Home

Dubai developer launches crypto payment option for home buyers
Banking & Finance

Dubai developer launches crypto payment option for home buyers

Ellington Properties says it has chosen Bitcoin Suisse as its preferred crypto brokerage provider
Abu Dhabi's CLYMB adventure hub to open on Friday
Travel & Hospitality

Abu Dhabi's CLYMB adventure hub to open on Friday

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan inaugurates new sports and leisure attraction on Yas Island ahead of public opening
Nakheel Mall opens as new Palm Jumeirah centrepiece
Retail

Nakheel Mall opens as new Palm Jumeirah centrepiece

Nakheel chairman, Ali Rashid Lootah, on Thursday opened the AED1.2bn shopping, dining and entertainment destination
British celebrity chef Gary Rhodes dies in Dubai, aged 59
Culture & Society

British celebrity chef Gary Rhodes dies in Dubai, aged 59

Father of two, who has lived in Dubai since 2011, passed away with his wife Jennie by his side
$630m homes plan unveiled to support UAE's fledgling nuclear sector
Construction

$630m homes plan unveiled to support UAE's fledgling nuclear sector

Plans announced to build a residential project in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi to support projects such as the first nuclear power plants
Dubai Police's next supercar: Tesla Cybertruck
Transport

Dubai Police's next supercar: Tesla Cybertruck

The Tesla vehicle looks like a metallic trapezoid and its exterior is made from the same metal used for SpaceX rockets
First semi-autonomous heavy vehicle tested on Dubai-Abu Dhabi road
Transport

First semi-autonomous heavy vehicle tested on Dubai-Abu Dhabi road

Self-driving cars could hit UAE roads by 2021, according to the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology
Dubai's biggest bank said to cut up to 500 jobs
Banking & Finance

Dubai's biggest bank said to cut up to 500 jobs

Sources say Emirates NBD has made staffing cuts across several areas of the bank's operations
Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes died after fall in Dubai home
Culture & Society

Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes died after fall in Dubai home

Family issues statement to 'end painful speculation' about sudden death of celebrated UK chef
Renaissance man: Riyad Bank CEO, Tariq Al-Sadhan
Banking & Finance

Renaissance man: Riyad Bank CEO, Tariq Al-Sadhan

Riyad Bank's new CEO, Tariq Al-Sadhan, is tasked with taking the company into a digital future ahead of Vision 2030. It's no small feat, writes Alicia Buller

Pages

Subscribe to Industries feed