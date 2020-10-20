Real estate demand plummets to record low in Lebanon

The deterioration of socio-economic conditions combined with inflationary pressures and the lack of a comprehensive housing policy has slashed real estate demand in Lebanon to its lowest level on record.

The Byblos Bank Real Estate Demand Index posted a monthly average of 9.6 points in the second quarter of 2020, representing a 65 percent decline from 27.3 points in the first quarter and a 79.4 percent decline from 46.5 points a year ago.

The index, which fell by 91.7 percent year-on-year to a record low of 3.7 points in April, was also 92.7 percent lower than the quarterly peak of 131 points registered in the second quarter of 2010.

The Byblos survey showed that 1.1 percent of Lebanese residents had plans to either buy or build a residential property in the coming six months

Nassib Ghobril, chief economist and head of the Economic Research and Analysis Department at the Byblos Bank Group, told Arabian Business: “The demand for residential real estate declined sharply during the second quarter of 2020 despite the migration of some deposits out of the banking sector to real estate since last November, which suggests that the stock of residential units remains significantly higher than the actual demand.”

Nassib Ghobril, chief economist and head of the Economic Research and Analysis Department at the Byblos Bank Group

Ghobril attributed the steep drop in the index to several factors including the government’s action to tackle the prevailing economic crisis, lockdown measures related to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, inflationary pressures from the weakening of the Lebanese pound and the limited action to develop a comprehensive housing policy.

“The Lebanese pound’s exchange rate in the parallel market eroded the purchasing power of citizens and made potential property buyers reluctant at best and unable at worst to acquire or build a residential unit, as they have been forced to address more urgent and basic needs, even though Lebanese citizens consider real estate historically to be a hedge against inflation,” he told Arabian Business.

The Byblos survey also showed that 1.1 percent of Lebanese residents had plans to either buy or build a residential property in the coming six months, down from 3.1 percent in the first quarter of 2020.

By contrast, 6.4 percent of Lebanon’s residents, on average, had plans to buy or build a residential unit in the country between July 2007 and June 2020, with this share peaking at nearly 15 percent in the second quarter of 2010.

Real estate demand fell across all income brackets in the second quarter of 2020 from the same quarter last year, while it increased by 15.6 percent quarter-on-quarter for residents earning more than $2,500 a month.