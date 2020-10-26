Dubai developer pays off $19m debt to largest lender

Dubai-based developer Union Properties on Monday announced the successful completion of a AED70 million ($19 million) payment towards its largest lender.

This payment comes as part of a comprehensive debt restructuring plan, announced in August, aiming to improve the company’s cash-flow and restore its standing with the banking sector.

Khalifa Hassan Al Hammadi, chairman, said: “Union Properties is a strong group with a large asset base and fantastic operations. Despite challenging market conditions, we are honouring our financial commitments and guaranteeing our ability and willingness to pay the company’s debt on time and without any delay.”

He added that the debt restructuring has resulted in a reduction of financing costs by 35 percent for the three-month period ending September compared to the same period last year.

“This achievement adds to a series of great and impressive results recently announced and we are fully dedicated to keep going forward with this positive momentum,” he said.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV last week, the developer’s vice chairman Fathi Ben Grira said all efforts were being directed to reduced “accumulated losses on the past”.

The company restructured a total of AED946 million of debt in August.

Union Properties returned to a profit in the third quarter and has plans to develop a new mixed-use project in Dubai.

“We had to cut costs like everyone but the situation forced us to go faster,” Ben Grira said, adding that the bulk of redundancies were now complete.

Chronic oversupply has battered property values and rents over the past six years in Dubai. Measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus aggravated that decline, and demand is expected to drop further as jobs are lost and expatriates forced to move out.

Earlier this month, Union Properties said that its board had approved an offer of AED400 million for a 40 percent stake in its subsidiary Dubai Autodrome.

The decision to sell the stake in the UAE’s first fully-integrated multipurpose motorsport and entertainment facility was taken at a meeting where the board also voted to acquire an investment property in the Business Bay area of Dubai, worth AED250 million. It did not name the buyer of the Dubai Autodrome stake.