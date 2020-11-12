UAE’s largest developer looking for assets to boost income

Aldar Properties is looking into buying assets that would boost its management units as the largest listed developer in the UAE aims to take advantage of strains in the market.

“Times of crisis and dislocation always give rise to opportunities for corporate action or combination,” chief financial officer Greg Fewer said on a conference call on Thursday. “When you’re a landlord, the cost of capital is one of your most important attributes. We have the lowest cost of capital.”

UAE developers often suffer from slumping demand for properties when oil prices are low and job creation lags. Growing their asset management businesses helps secure a steady stream of income at times of market downturn.

Aldar, which primarily operates in Abu Dhabi, has the benefit of a stronger market in the UAE capital compared with neighboring emirates. Oversupply in Abu Dhabi is less severe than in Dubai, where a six-year slump has driven values lower by 30%.

Last month, a rally in Aldar shares on the back of a deal with a state-owned entity in Abu Dhabi took its market value past Burj Khalifa developer Emaar Properties.

On Thursday, Aldar’s CFO refused to specify which assets the company is looking to acquire.

But he said the company would be assessing opportunities in the kinds of “assets we have competency to manage and therefore grow.” That includes commercial offices, residential properties and schools.

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company was considering selling the Galleria Mall on Al Maryah Island as well as the city’s financial district to Aldar, Bloomberg reported in June, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Mubadala may also dispose of some residential buildings in the UAE capital, they said.

Aldar is “very efficient in terms of our ability to operate across multiple asset classes, which is a very unique feature in terms of scale” whether it’s schools, offices, homes or hotels, Fewer said.

Greg Fewer, chief financial officer of Aldar

This is a “great attribute to be having at a time” when owners of real estate seek efficiencies across their portfolios, he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Aldar Properties revealed a 30 percent increase in revenue for the third quarter and an eight percent rise in profits, driven by record sales generated in the emirate.

The largest listed real estate company in the UAE reported revenues of $571.8 million (AED2.1 billion) for Q3 and a $113.3m net profit over the three-month period, despite the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.