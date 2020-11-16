Dubai’s Damac keen to revive business relationship with Donald Trump

Dubai-based developer Damac Properties has hinted that the company would be happy to work again with outgoing US President Donald Trump.

Damac and the Trump Organisation previously collaborated on the 18-hole Gil Hanse-designed Trump International Golf Club, which is situated in the heart of the Damac Hills development in Dubai, and opened its doors in February 2017 in the presence of Trump’s eldest sons Eric and Donald Jnr.

At the time, Eric praised the close ties between Sajwani and the Trump family and the Trump Organisation.

“It’s not every day I have a partner that’s truly a great friend,” Eric said at the event. “Thank you so much for your love and friendship.”

Now, Ali Sajwani, general manager – operations at Damac Properties, has said: “The Trump organisation builds and operates some of the best golf courses, globally. The last four years, we could not do anything with them because due to his position, he could not get into business ventures outside the United States. Having said that, if the right opportunity comes on the table, he is a dear partner to us, and we will look forward to doing business with him.”

Eric and Donald Jnr were both guests at the wedding of Damac Properties founder and chairman Hussain Sajwani’s daughter, Amira Sajwani, who is also SVP of Damac Properties.

Last week, Damac posted losses of AED931 million for the first nine months of 2020.

This compared to a net profit of AED133m for the same period last year. The developer said total revenue rose to AED3.7 billion vs AED2.8b in the first nine months of last year while booked sales for the period stood at AED1.6bn, down on the AED2.4bn posted for the similar period last year.

In January 2017, Trump said he turned down $2 billion to do a deal in Dubai with Damac, which he highlighted as a sign of his commitment to avoid conflicts of interest while serving as US President. Damac later confirmed that discussions had taken place.

Despite continuing to contest the result of this month’s US elections, which saw Democrat Joe Biden claim victory, it would appear that his days in the White House are numbered, which may open the door to further collaboration with Damac.

