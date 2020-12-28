Bahrain’s GFH buys majority stake in UK real estate asset manager

Bahrain-based GFH Financial Group (GFH) has announced it has acquired a majority stake in Roebuck Asset Management, a UK and European logistics and business space focused real estate asset manager.

Roebuck, which was founded in 2009 by Hugh Macdonald-Brown and Nick Rhodes, has managed assets with a total investment value exceeding £1.4 billion covering over 15 million sq ft of floor area.

The firm’s primary focus has been on the acquisition and management of logistics assets with investments made to date in over 85 properties located in the UK and European countries to include Spain, Belgium and Czech Republic.

With the acquisition of Roebuck, which will continue to operate independently and be managed by its founders, GFH said it will add significant expertise in European commercial real estate to the group and gain strategic access to prime deal flow.

It added that this will enable the group to more effectively expand its investment activities in the UK and European logistics real estate sector, a segment of the market showing solid fundamentals and prospects for growth.

Hisham Alrayes, CEO of GFH, said: “This investment comes in line with our stated plan to pursue investments that can help accelerate our growth, further enhance profitability and increase our assets under management. This is a strategic investment into a profitable platform with a proven track record and capabilities and broad institutional investor base providing GFH with a low risk approach to further expanding the European market.”

Macdonald-Brown and Rhodes, managing partners of Roebuck, added: “Together with GFH, we are poised to unlock further exciting opportunities we are seeing in the UK and European logistics and business space sectors. Over the past decade, we have grown year on year our client base and assets under management, and we are confident we will significantly build on this by leveraging off GFH’s network and infrastructure.”