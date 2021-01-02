UAE backers say luxury London real estate project slated for 2022 completion

UAE-based Gulf Islamic Investments (GII) has announced that construction work on 2 Lucan Place, a luxury mixed-use project in one of London’s most prestigious addresses is set to be completed in late 2022.

The development in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea is progressing well, said Mohammed Al Hassan, co-CEO of GII.

“We are delighted that development works are in full swing on-site at 2 Lucan Place… despite the unprecedented developments presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, we were able to swiftly proceed with the demolition while maintaining the highest health and safety standards for site workers.”

Pankaj Gupta, co-CEO of GII added: “We are committed to delivering a boutique development that not only offers an exceptional quality of life for residents but is also in cohesion with the community, benefitting the area for generations to come.”

A new-build development, 2 Lucan Place is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2022 and GII said it has received “significant investor interest”.

Mohammed Al Hassan (left), and Pankaj Gupta, co-CEOs of Gulf Islamic Investments (GII)

The development is managed by GRID Properties Limited, the UK subsidiary of GII Group company GII Real Estate Development.

Originally home to a police station dating back to the mid-20th century, 2 Lucan Place is situated off of Kings Road, midway between Sloane Square and South Kensington underground stations in south-west London.

Considered one of London’s most elite neighbourhoods, the project is in close proximity to Sloane Avenue, Harrods, the Saatchi Art Gallery and the Royal Court Theatre.

It comprises 31 residences with high-end finishes ranging in size from one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. It also includes a signature penthouse apartment that boasts a 360 degree view of the surrounding area, a rare design feature in London real estate.

Amenities will include common area interiors and furnishings designed by the world-renowned British luxury interiors studio Rive Gauche, a gymnasium; 24 hour concierge service, 24 hour valet service, underground garage parking and dedicated social community space on the ground and lower-ground floors.

2 Lucan Place residents will also benefit from a proprietary design feature – a convertible outdoor indoor niche space (COINS). During the summer months, residents can partition the space into an outdoor balcony and in the winter months, the space can be converted into a part of the living room.

GII is making its debut as both an investor and property developer in the European real estate market with this project.

“2 Lucan Place is not only a landmark project for GII but also represents a pivotal moment in our growth trajectory with enormous potential to further expand our footprint across the United Kingdom and Europe,” said Al Hassan.

GII currently operates commercial property portfolios in the UK and North America. Other notable London property developments in the pipeline include Palace Court Residences located at 154 Bayswater Road in Westminister.