First homes completed in $6.5bn Sharjah mega project, says developer

Developer Arada on Wednesday announced the completion of the first homes at Aljada, its AED24 billion ($6.5 billion) mixed-use mega project in Sharjah.

Owners of the 210 units in the three Rehan Apartments buildings have been notified that the handover process for their homes has now begun, making them the first residents to move into the huge new urban destination that will have an eventual population of more than 70,000.

By the end of 2021, around 8,000 residents will have moved into Aljada, the developer added.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, chairman of Arada, said: “This is a significant moment in the history of Arada and an important stage in our mission to provide a truly transformational project for Sharjah.

“As we move forward into the new year, an exciting calendar of events plus a series of additions to the entertainment facilities on offer will ensure that Aljada becomes an even more desirable location for both residents and visitors.”

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, vice chairman of Arada, said: “We are dedicated to creating a higher standard of living for those who choose to invest or live in Arada’s projects, which is why the first residents to move into Aljada will find themselves part of a thriving and active district that is already a well-established part of the Sharjah community.

“By the end of 2021, we anticipate that this destination will be home to around 8,000 people, making Aljada one of the fastest-growing residential communities in the UAE.”

Located within the heart of the Aljada master plan, the three Rehan Apartments blocks are within walking distance from Madar and Naseej District, a new creative neighbourhood for Sharjah.

Featuring studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments, construction on the three Rehan Apartments blocks began in April 2019.

The announcement marks the start of a steady roll-out of around 3,500 unit handovers at Sharjah’s largest real estate project during the course of 2021.

Arada said in August, the first phase of the SABIS International School – Aljada will be completed in time for the new school year to start in September. By the end of 2021, Arada will also deliver the 2,000 homes in the second residential phase of Aljada, East Village.

Spread over a 24 million square foot area, Aljada features numerous residential districts, as well as extensive retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational and healthcare components, all set within a green urban master plan.

Madar at Aljada, a family entertainment destination, was the first part of the megaproject to be completed in February 2020, and has already welcomed over 850,000 visitors.