Why Dubai property agency has one billion reasons to be optimistic in 2021

Dubai-based Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty sold over AED1 billion ($272m) worth of properties in the emirate in the first 24 days of this year – 70 percent of the total sales for 2020 – despite the city and the world being in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chairman and CEO George Azar revealed that the total was made up of 19 properties and included three deals at the iconic One Palm on the Palm Jumeirah, worth over AED70m ($19m); with land, apartment and villa sales at the Bvlgari Resorts & Residences totalling over AED170m ($46.3m).

He told Arabian Business: “These are the richest people on this planet, very simply. The names of the buyers are the who’s who of the UK, the who’s who of Switzerland, the who’s who of Austria, the who’s who of European families. I would say 90 percent of our buyers are European.”

Further sales were concluded at The Dorchester Residences in Downtown Dubai and the yet-to-be launched first-ever Four Seasons Residences in Dubai, which will encompass just 24 apartments and four villas.

Azar (pictured below) revealed that they had sold 50 percent of the latter development in the last six weeks. “This is unheard of. It’s not like the old 2003 days, this is 2021,” he said. “People don’t buy off-plan, but Four Seasons is a strong brand, Sotheby’s is a strong brand and people have a trust in them.”

The record start to the year follows a 20 percent growth in business in 2020 compared to the previous 12 months, with sales totalling around AED1.5bn ($408.4m).

Azar said 96 percent of deals were above AED10 million ($2.7m), with sales worth more than AED300m ($81.7m) in Emirates Hills; AED250m ($68.1m) in Palm Jumeirah; and AED200m ($54.5m) from Bvlgari Resorts & Residences.

He said: “There are two kinds of people; you have people who are on the fence, who are not sure if they want to buy, if it’s the right time or not – these guys are all buying. The second level of people are those who are abroad, living in London, in Paris, in Monaco, in Russia, in India, all very high net worth. They are stuck in their countries and they can’t move. They came out here because they can breathe and eventually when they came here, they realise it’s not such a bad city and they want to get a home. These guys are probably about 70 percent of the new buyers.”

A property glut and faltering demand have driven Dubai home prices down by more than 30 percent since the market peaked seven years ago, a decline made worse by the coronavirus crisis.

The supply of new homes has continued to pour in, with 39,200 houses delivered last year, mostly during the second half. While real estate giant JLL estimates construction on 53,000 residential units will be completed in the city this year.

However, Azar said there were no over-supply issues on the luxury side of the industry – quite the opposite. “We always think Dubai has a lot of (luxury) stock. It doesn’t,” he said. “We have on our books right now seven buyers with over AED100m ($27.2m) budgets, but we can’t find their requirements. I’ve never had more than two or three buyers like this at one time, I have double that on my books in the first weeks of the year,” he said.

Some developers have been calling for a moratorium on new projects in Dubai and just last month property icon Emaar announced it was temporarily halting new project launches.

Azar believed this would ease the aforementioned situation in the emirate’s luxury market. He said: “Having now Nakheel, Emaar or Damac, all these big developers reduce their new developments, it’s helping the resale market in a big way, because it’s attracting the money into ready property, into niche products and niche new developments.”