Why the world’s wealthiest could be tempted to Dubai post-coronavirus

Dubai could benefit from the financial fall-out of the coronavirus pandemic when countries get round to balancing their books, according to a leading real estate expert.

George Azar, chairman and CEO of Dubai-based Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty, told Arabian Business that the support packages implemented to aid economies through the crisis would likely result in increased taxes.

He told Arabian Business: “I personally believe that, for over a year now, all these governments (in Europe) have been subsidising businesses and families to get by in life. Eventually somebody’s going to pay for this printing of money, which is going to be tax payers.

“In my opinion, all the rich families in the UK and in Europe know that taxes are going to go up because this pandemic has taken out probably trillions of Euros to subsidise businesses and individuals. Someone is going to have to pay back this money, it can’t just be printed and given because that’s not how the world functions.”

In December, EU leaders agreed a $909 billion pandemic relief package that will be financed by joint debt. While in the UK alone, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has pledged almost £9bn worth of support, which doesn’t include another £5bn to £10bn-a-month that ministers expect to keep spending on the furlough scheme.

Azar believed any increase in taxation could force some of the world’s wealthiest to make the move to the emirate.

He said: “I believe taxes are going to move up in Europe, so if you are rich or you own a business, you won’t want to live there, you’re going to want to move here.”

And he said value-for-money could see Dubai surge ahead of other countries as the destination of choice for those looking to move away from any potential tax increases.

“A lot of them are coming here because if you want to get a mansion in Monaco you’re going to pay 100 million-plus Euros. In Dubai, with 50m Euros, you can buy a really kick-ass property. This is why Dubai is attractive from a price perspective, from a lifestyle perspective; schools, security, no drugs, a clean country, no theft, no riots, nothing,” he said.

“It’s attracting all these very rich people, first on holiday, and eventually now they are actually buying properties,” he added.