Saudi mortgage growth soars to defy pandemic slowdown

Demand for residential real estate in Saudi Arabia remained strong with mortgage growth rocketing last year although the country’s office sector slowed significantly due to challenges related to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Analysts JLL said mortgage growth rate figures for the year to September saw an 84 percent growth in the number of loans and a 90 percent growth in loan values over the same period in 2019.

“Even though there are sectors in Saudi Arabia’s property market which remain challenged as a result of Covid-19, the government is looking beyond the implications of the pandemic by continuing to support a number of measures and by investing massively in various projects to achieve its Vision 2030 goals,” said Dana Salbak (pictured below), head of research MENA at JLL.

She added that while much of 2020 was prioritising the response to coronavirus, Saudi Arabia remained focused on growth and stability, long-term economic sustainability, diversification and an enhanced quality of life for its people.

According to JLL’s Year in Review report on Saudi Arabia, construction activity remained active, with around 60,000 units handed over in 2020.

This brings the total residential supply to 1.3 million and 835,000 in Riyadh and Jeddah, respectively while the total stock for Makkah and Dammam stands at 400,000 and 363,000.

The office sector witnessed muted activity across Jeddah, Makkah, Riyadh and Dammam Metropolitan Area (DMA) – the four main cities in Saudi Arabia.

Construction activity on office developments slowed down, with only 150,000 sq m of office space completed, representing a 67 perfcent decline from the average office space completed over the past three years.

Going forward, JLL said corporates are expected to continue integrating and optimising a hybrid working model to ensure their employees’ safety. This includes a combination of remote and office working.

According to JLL, Saudi Arabia’s retail sector witnessed an immediate impact from Covid-19, with the lockdown measures imposed limiting retail centre footfall.

In addition, the increase in VAT levels and suspension of public sector allowances placed downward pressure on household incomes, leading to a prioritisation of spending.

This resulted in lower footfalls and in-store revenues. Average rental rates in super regional and regional malls declined by 5 percent and 10 percent in Riyadh and Jeddah respectively in Q4 versus Q4 2019. Similarly, rental rates in Makkah and Dammam decreased by 10 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

The hospitality industry in Saudi Arabia also bore the brunt of Covid-19, with travel restrictions impacting business, leisure and religious tourism.

Hotels in the cities of Jeddah and Makkah registered the lowest occupancy levels in the year to November, given their reliance on religious tourism. This placed downward pressure on performance metrics with average daily rates (ADRs) dropping 63 percent and 49 percent year-on-year in Jeddah and Makkah, respectively.

Riyadh saw occupancy levels drop to 48 percent compared to 59 percent in the year-earlier period. Consequently, ADRs declined by 8 percent to reach $145 over the same period.