UAE real estate markets ‘remarkably resilient’ during pandemic crisis

Real estate markets across the UAE have been “remarkably resilient” despite facing unprecedented challenges related to the global coronavirus pandemic, according to new research.

Knight Frank said average mainstream prices in Dubai fell by 7.1 percent in the 12 months to December while Abu Dhabi values dropped by just 2 percent, following a 7.5 percent decrease in the previous year.

While average Abu Dhabi apartment prices fell by 3 percent, average prices for villas actually increased by 2 percent, the first annual increase in prices since 2014.

Knight Frank said price falls in Dubai were largely concentrated in the apartments segment of the market, where prices fell by 8 percent, whereas villa prices were relatively stable.

Taimur Khan (pictured below), associate partner at Knight Frank Middle East, said: “Despite being presented with an unprecedented set of challenges in 2020, real estate markets across the UAE have proved to be remarkably resilient.

“Whilst both developers and investors recognise the downside risks bought about by the pandemic, they also understand that these are short to medium term risks in nature, rather than a long term shifts in market fundamentals.”

He added: “More so, regulatory changes from both the federal government and local governments have significantly bolstered these fundamentals over the last year. The easing of a number of geopolitical issues over the course of 2020 will also further strengthen market fundamentals.

As a result, despite some of the intrinsic challenges which real estate market faces, we remain optimistic in our outlook and believe there are pockets of opportunities across a range of market sectors.”

In the UAE, initial estimates show that GDP is expected to contract by 7.7 percent in 2020; a trend underpinned by the fact its core economic sectors, the hydrocarbon, tourism and retail sectors, are arguably among the most affected by the pandemic.

However, despite this shock, Knight Frank said the UAE’s commendable handling of the pandemic and fiscal and monetary stimulus plans have seen recovery ensue in these and other sectors.

Looking ahead, the UAE’s GDP is forecast to expand by 1.1 percent in 2021 and by 4 percdent in 2022, according to data from Oxford Economics.

During this period, GDP growth rates between Abu Dhabi and Dubai are initially expected to fragment, where Abu Dhabi and Dubai are expected to record growth rates of 1.6 percent and 5.4 percent in 2021, before converging to 5.3 percent and 5 percent in 2022 respectively.

Knight Frank’s report said residential rents in Abu Dhabi continued to soften in 2020, with average rents decreasing by 4.3 percent. Over this period, average apartment and villa rents fell by 4.6 percent and 2.6 percent respectively.

Despite Dubai seeing some of the most stringent lockdown measures in the UAE throughout the early stages of the pandemic, residential demand was relatively resilient in 2020.

Initial data shows that almost 33,000 residential units transacted in 2020, down 16.4 percent compared to 2019. This softer level of demand was largely underpinned by a significant drop-off in off-plan sales, which fell by 32.1 percent in 2020. However, secondary market sales increased by 7.2 percent over the same period and for the first time in five years accounted for the largest share of activity in the market.

Average prices for new-build apartments fell on average by 4 percent in the year to December, with softer demand for off-plan properties putting further pressure on prices.

Khan added: “While Dubai’s prime residential market saw prices decrease by 4.2 percent in the year to December, we are beginning to see signs of a recovery in price performance in some prime sub-markets. For example in the six months to December, apartment and villa prices on the Palm Jumeirah increased by 5.1 percent and 9.4 percent respectively.

“Over the same period, villa prices in District One have increased by 3.5 percent. Other prime markets such as Downtown Dubai and Emirates Hills are also showing similar signs of improvement in market performance. More so, in contrast to the mainstream market, prime transaction volumes increased by 7.9 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.”

Knight Frank said it expects new supply levels to begin to ease from 2022 in Abu Dhabi and from late 2023 in Dubai. In Abu Dhabi and Dubai, new launches in 2020 were at the lowest levels since 2004 and 2012 respectively.

“In Abu Dhabi, the number of residential launches are expected to increase over the coming year and given the relatively restrained levels of completions over recent years, we expect this not to have a drastic impact on the market. In Dubai, the number of residential launches are expected to remain materially below the average seen over recent years,” the report noted.

It added: “Assuming these trends remain constant, mortgage rates remain at or around historic lows and loan-to-value ratios are kept at current levels, we are likely to see prices begin to bottom out during 2022. In prime markets with limited levels of new supply, we are likely to see prices being to recover six-months prior to this.”