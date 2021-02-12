Dubai developer Nakheel sees record villa sales in January

Master developer Nakheel said on Wednesday has sold more than AED2 billion worth of luxury homes at Nad Al Sheba Villas, with a new phase just released after record monthly sales in January.

Half of the high-end, family villas are now taken, with more than 800 sold in the last 12 months. January saw the highest monthly sales so far, with 133 transactions worth a total AED342 million.

The sales boost comes as villa prices in some parts of Dubai showed signs of recovery during the last months of 2020.

Arabian Ranches, The Lakes, Palm Jumeirah, and Jumeirah Islands were among the communities that registered small increases in prices, according to ValuStrat.

Nakheel said its land and built-form sales exceeded AED2.2 billion in 2020, with Nad Al Sheba Villas the top-selling properties, and plots and residential units at Al Furjan, Jumeirah Park, Palm Jumeirah, Warsan Village and International City also in demand.

Aqil Kazim, Nakheel chief commercial officer, said: “2021 is off to a strong start, with Nad Al Sheba Villas continuing to attract buyers – mostly end-users – taking their first step on the property ladder or upgrading to larger homes.

“Last year saw significant lifestyle changes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, boosting demand for more indoor and outdoor family living space. This trend looks set to continue.”

Nad Al Sheba Villas comprises more than 1,570 homes and a retail and leisure pavilion with a supermarket, cafes, swimming pool and sports courts, due to open this summer.

Prices for the four- and five-bedroom villas start at AED2.6 million.