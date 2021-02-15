Relaxed borrowing limits help drive recovery in UAE real estate markets

The UAE’s relaxation in borrowing limits has helped to drive a recovery in the country’s real estate markets in the second half of 2020 following “severe disruption” caused by coronavirus lockdowns, consultants Savills said on Monday.

The higher loan to value ratio where expats can borrow up to 80 percent of their property purchase price and up to 85 percent for UAE nationals proved a decisive move that reinvigourated the property market, said Steven Morgan, CEO at Savills Middle East.

In its latest research report, Morgan said: “The introduction of stimulus packages by the central bank was a shot-in-the-arm to the property market once lockdown restrictions were eased.

“We witnessed a gradual increase in demand, especially across the residential sector in H2 2020. A relaxation in loan to value (LTV) laws encouraged more investment appetite into the sector.

“Banks also increased their exposure to real estate and the construction sector, and a spike in re-mortgage activity was witnessed due to attractive borrowing rates and other promotional discounts.”

Savills said Abu Dhabi witnessed a positive momentum at the beginning of 2020 following the important government measures including the opening of the market to foreign investors allowing them to buy property and land within designated zones.

However, the drag in the oil economy and investments as well as necessary lockdown measures severely impacted transaction activity during Q2 2020, which started to gradually recover from Q3 onwards.

Savills said in Dubai, the residential sector has performed relatively well despite the lockdown measures and economic hardships brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A key trend that has emerged in 2020 is the demand for ready units which has outstripped off plan sales for the first time in four years. The bulk of this demand was observed for villa and townhouse developments as a shift was witnessed in occupancy patterns away from apartment living.

Sharjah’s transaction activity and asset pricing were severely impacted by the pandemic, said Savills, but as market activity started to gradually recover from Q3 onwards, projects that were nearing completion benefitted from the improved investment activity.

Morgan said: “Real estate activity in the UAE during 2020 was severely disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The lockdown measures introduced following the outbreak of the virus led to a near standstill in transaction activity across all asset classes. Sales and leasing activity across office, residential and warehousing developments reached an all-time low. However, as companies and individuals adjusted to the new living and working patterns, we started observing off shoots of growth by end of April and early May.”

Savills said the drop in demand and price of Brent crude oil in 2020 resulted in a very challenging year for the Abu Dhabi office market with an increase in vacancy levels across office developments and micro-markets.

The demand for office real estate in Dubai remained polarised last year, the report noted. Multinationals were able to negotiate better lease terms with their landlords and a few companies relocated and downsized to cut costs.

However, a uniform trend that was observed across all companies was the evaluation of their medium to long term office space requirements in the wake of increased flexi-working, including an extended work from home arrangement, Savills added.

New enquiry levels dropped during H1 2020 to gradually recover in H2. There was an increase in enquiry levels from tech companies based in the US and also China while demand from companies in the life science domain also increased.