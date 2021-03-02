Shareholders urged to back merger of Emaar Properties, Emaar Malls

Emaar Properties and Emaar Malls on Tuesday announced that their boards of directors have voted to recommend an all share merger to their respective shareholders.

The proposed merger, which has the unanimous support of the board of both companies, aims to reinforce Emaar Properties’ position as MENA’s largest integrated and diversified real estate company, a statement said.

As part of the transaction, the existing business of Emaar Malls will be reconstituted in a wholly owned subsidiary of Emaar Properties and will continue to develop and hold a portfolio of premium shopping malls and retail assets including The Dubai Mall (pictured below) while Emaar Properties will continue to be listed on the Dubai Financial Market.

According to the statement, the merger will boost Emaar Properties’ financial and operational performance through full consolidation of Emaar Malls’ earnings and cash flow generation, and further reduce volatility through an increase in the proportion of earnings from recurring businesses.

It also aims to significantly improve Emaar Malls shareholders’ earnings profile via a substantial uplift in earnings per share immediately post transaction and access to Emaar Properties’ embedded long term growth potential.

The move is also expected to safeguard Emaar Malls’ credit strength with a neutral impact expected to its existing credit ratings by virtue of the transaction while enhancing Emaar Properties’ standing in regional capital markets and increasing its stock liquidity on the Dubai Financial Market.

The proposed transaction would see Emaar Malls shareholders receiving 0.51 Emaar Properties shares for every one Emaar Malls share. This represents a premium of 7.1 percent to the closing price of Emaar Malls on Monday.

The merger is subject to a number of conditions, including the approval by the shareholders of Emaar Properties and Emaar Malls.