Dubai’s Damac increases stake in international subsidiary

Dubai-based developer Damac Properties has announced that its board of directors have approved plans to boost its stake in the group’s key international subsidiary, Damac International.

The company operates internationally providing residential, commercial and leisure properties and has presence in the Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman and the UK.

Following the go-ahead from the company’s board, Damac will increase its stake in Damac International to 45 percent from 20 percent, said the company in a filing to Dubai Financial Market.

Damac International is the owner of Nine Elms Property, the company behind Damac Tower Nine Elms, a 50-storey building, located in one of London’s most prestigious residential addresses.

It will feature studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, complemented by premium finishings, and feature special ‘winter gardens’ that offer panoramic views of the city.

Damac Tower at Nine Elms will also be the first in Europe to be designed in partnership with famous Italian fashion house, Versace Home.

Last month, Damac Properties revealed losses of over AED1 billion ($272 million) for 2020, blamed largely on the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Financial results showed losses for the year increased from AED37 million in 2019 to AED1.039 billion last year. Total revenues stood at AED4.7 billion while booked sales for the period were AED2.3 billion.

Damac delivered 2,945 properties last year in Akoya and Business Bay developments.