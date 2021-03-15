Why an Omani developer is confident ahead of ultra-luxury project launch

The CEO of Al Mouj Muscat has insisted there is an appetite in the market for ultra-luxury properties, despite fluctuating oil prices and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic continuing to challenge Oman’s economy and real estate sector.

Nasser Al Sheibani told Arabian Business there had been “strong interest” ahead of the launch of the development’s latest ultra-luxury gated community, Golf Beach Residences, a selection of six-bedroom villas and mansions within the integrated tourism complex.

He said: “Despite what is happening around us there is a market for ultra-luxury end user properties.”

Nasser Al Sheibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat

The 19 villas are being launched in the northern section of Golf Beach Residences within the Shatti District, flanked on either side by the St Regis Hotel, which is scheduled to open at the end of 2022, and the already opened Kempinski Hotel.

This will be the second gated community to open at Al Mouj Muscat, a joint venture between OMRAN, Tanmia and Majid Al Futtaim Properties, with the Zunairah development previously launched in 2015 and currently at the handover stage.

Al Sheibani said: “When we launched the Zunairah product, our first mansion, basically around 1,800 square metres of build, like a mini palace. In Oman, we were the first to build these products. Everybody said ‘Nasser you are crazy, the market is not ready for it’. We sold 44 of them. We’ve proven that the market is there.”

He added: “Certainly we are brave, we are bold, these are part of our values, but we come to that by listening to our clients. Our customer base is interested in the product and we feel it will be another success story from what we did last time.”

Real estate trades plunged 24 percent during the first eight months of 2020 year-on-year, according to the National Centre for Statistics & Information (NCSI), with the value of properties falling by 7.3 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

However, Al Sheibani revealed that the launch of ‘entry level’ product, Murooj Lanes, in Q4 last year, provided genuine proof that the demand was there, with around 300 apartments sold-out in 48 hours.

He said: “Because we are the leaders in the market, we have to play that leading role, so that gives confidence to others to do similar launches.”

Al Mouj Muscat is home to 85 nationalities and 6,000 people, providing non-Omani buyers the opportunity to enjoy freehold ownership of their property as well as residency for themselves and their first-degree relatives.

Al Sheibani revealed that the population mix in the huge development included about 50 percent of Omani nationals and the rest made up of the variety of nationalities.

“You see mixed-use developments in other parts of the region where you will have mostly dominated by expats and not many locals, but here we have 50 percent of the population living with us are Omanis, complemented by the 85 nationalities,” he said. “It’s a very unique community.”

Al Mouj Muscat includes a Mysk Hotel and a Rotana, which is scheduled to open this year, as well as three other hotels currently in the planning stage. The development boasts a championship golf course, designed by the legendary Greg Norman, which hosts the European Tour’s annual Oman Open; while the marina area has 300 modern floating marina berths.