By Staff writer

Font Size

- Aa +

Posted inReal Estate

Investment firm snaps up stake in Abu Dhabi property giant Aldar in $950m deal

Sublime Commercial Investment acquires 12.21% stake from Mubadala Investment Co

By Staff writer

- Aa +

By Staff writer

Posted inReal Estate

Investment firm snaps up stake in Abu Dhabi property giant Aldar in $950m deal

Sublime Commercial Investment acquires 12.21% stake from Mubadala Investment Co

By Staff writer

Alpha Dhabi Holding subsidiary, Sublime Commercial Investment, on Wednesday announced it has acquired a 12.21 percent strategic stake in Aldar Properties.

In a deal worth AED3.5 billion ($950 million), the stake has been purchased from Mubadala Investment Company, a statement said.

Alpha Dhabi Holding is an Abu Dhabi-based investment firm managing a diversified portfolio of listed and unlisted equities in both local and regional markets.

The transaction, which involved the transfer of 960 million shares in a block trade, is one of the largest private share purchases in a UAE-listed company and was carried out by International Securities and ADCB Securities.

Mubadala will remain Aldar’s largest shareholder at 25 percent and continues to be a long-term strategic investor, supporting Aldar’s growth as a national real estate champion with the highest market cap in the real estate sector.

Last month, Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Properties bucked the trend of UAE developers with a marginal increase of 0.4 percent in profits for 2020 compared to the previous 12 months.

The country’s biggest listed developer saw profits increase from AED1.925 billion ($524 million) in 2019 to AED1.932bn ($526m), while year-on-year revenues were up 17 percent from AED7.1bn ($1.93bn) to AED8.4bn ($2.3bn).

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.