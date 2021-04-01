GCC investors continue to eye property in UK

Although some uncertainty surrounded the fate of investments in London-based properties following Brexit, it was not a grave concern for GCC investors.

Instead, the UK’s fiscal changes over the past decade, especially in relation to the stamp duty surcharges on the purchase of homes by non-UK residents are the most pressing issues, said Henry Faun partner, private office at Knight Frank speaking at the inaugural Arabian Business Money Forum on Wednesday.

Faun likened the impact Brexit had on the appetite of GCC investors eying property in London to a “storm in a tea cup”.

“There’s a lot of noise made about it, but in reality, if you’re someone coming from the GCC looking to spend time in London this summer, it doesn’t make any difference to you. Brexit has actually been a much smaller consideration relative to everything else,” said Faun.

The UK’s fiscal changes are the most problematic for non-resident property investors, explained Faun, with the UK having introduced nine separate stamp duty changes since 2011.

In July, a stamp duty tax break on properties up to the value of GBP 500,000 (AED 2.36 million) was announced for first time property buyers, which was largely seen as a move to stimulate demand following a coronavirus induced slump.

Middle Eastern investors buying second homes or buy-to-let properties up to GBP 500,000 (AED 2.36 million) are subject to a 3 percent surcharge, which increased to 5 percent on Thursday, April 1.

Ahead of this new tax increase, Faun said that their “modest office in Dubai” had completed 17 transactions of London properties from their GCC clients looking to benefit from the current tax rate.

“The silver lining of the cloud for our GCC clients looking at the London market has been actually the Sterling dropping down 20 percent or so and therefore looking at real estate assets in London now has become a little bit more attractive,” explained Faun.

The other advantage is that buying property in the centre of London or Paris as non-residents is a “straightforward process” compared to countries like Geneva where it is nearly impossible to acquire properties in the centre, said Faun.

“The issue here is that is that many GCC families, when they’re approaching those markets, won’t know about these things and so they need to take the right advice from day one from tax advisers here in the room, their lawyer and their real estate adviser, to help,” explained Faun.