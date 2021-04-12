London property market ‘bottoms out’, providing opportunities for Arab investors

Britain’s property market has recorded its highest quarterly price growth for over a decade, despite undergoing its third national lockdown in as much as a year.

Renewed demand from buyers planning for a “new normal” is driving up values in prime regional town and city locations, according to analysis from UK property consultants Savills.

Prime central London (PCL) has recorded its first quarterly price growth since the short-lived post 2019 election “Boris bounce”, meaning that all parts of prime London have returned to price growth.

However, values in the central postcodes still remain 20.5 percent below peak and this buy opportunity is now translating into rising activity levels in a market dominated by domestic wealth, Savills said.

“The third lockdown has made some people more aware of what they’re missing, and there is a real sense of urban revival,” said Frances Clacy, Savills residential research analyst.

In the last year, North African and Middle Eastern-based buyers initiated 7.8 percent of PCL property transactions, Clacy told Arabian Business, adding that she expected “pent-up demand” to be unleashed in the later months of the year as international travel restrictions are lifted.

Edward Lewis, head of London residential development sales at Savills, previously told Arabian Business that Arab buyers are “itching” to come to London to view properties and unleash demand in a market that is estimated to provide 25 percent cumulative growth until 2025.

London bottoms out

Buyers began returning to the central London markets last summer, buying into the value on offer. This market has now bottomed out, Savills said, with marginal 0.4 percent growth in the first quarter marking the beginning of the projected recovery, correcting the falls seen in 2020 after the pandemic caused the post-election recovery to falter.

Savills forecasts 3 percent price growth for prime central London this year and 7 percent in 2022.

The desire for space that drove demand into the outer prime London markets over the second half of 2020 is playing out in central London, boosting demand for family houses with private gardens in locations such as Notting Hill (+1.3 percent) and Marylebone (+0.7 percent).

The price of living close to open space has also risen sharply, reflected in the so-called “park premium”.

Buyers should now expect to pay a premium of 15.3 percent to live within 100 metres of a central London park up from 13.4 percent in 2015 and 28.1 percent within 50 metres, according to the Savills index.

Frances Clacy, Savills residential research analyst

Regional growth

Average prime regional values rose by 2.2 percent in the first three months of 2020, the highest quarterly increase since March 2010, and by 5.1 percent annually, the highest since September 2014 before the stamp duty review, according to the Savills prime regional index.

Top performing cities Winchester, Oxford and Bath saw prime values rise by 4 percent, 3.7 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively in the first of the three months of the year.

“Proximity to family is now also a very strong driver, with our city offices reporting buyers returning to their home towns,” said Clacy.

Lifestyle choices also continue to drive the markets. The GBP2m+ country house market remains the star performer, with 2.9 percent growth quarterly and 8.8 percent annually, and no sign of reduced momentum as demand continues to outstrip supply of the best properties.

Lifestyle relocation and second home hotspots along the coast also continue to see strong growth, with average prime coastal values up by 6.8 percent year on year. This was most pronounced in Devon and Suffolk, both relatively accessible for lifestyle relocators and second-home buyers from London.

Turning point

“We’ve seen a turning point but it’s still important to note that prices held up well in the last year, considering the pandemic and the fact the market was mainly dominated by domestic buyers,” Clacy said.

“London looks [in] good value in a historical context and when you compare it to other prime cities around the world,” she said. “Central London has been poised for a recovery for a while.”

Clacy added that despite the new 2 percent surcharge which came into play for international buyers on April 1, London still represents “good value”.

“Considering the new UK stamp duty charge for global buyers, London is still competitive to comparable global cities – it’s still cheaper to buy hold and sell a property in London than in other places. There is pent up demand all around the world for people to come and view London properties.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at property company Knight Frank

The recent decision by the UK government to extend the stamp duty holiday until June 30 has also created a positive upward sentiment in the British real estate market, said Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at property company Knight Frank.

“The maximum stamp duty saving of GBP15,000 represents a ‘nice-to-have’ saving when purchasing properties under GBP1 million,” he said.

“It’s an interesting set of circumstances for Middle Eastern buyers. It’s wrong to assume that demand will look exactly like it did 12 months ago. Demand could be more skewed to PCL properties with outdoor space. The recovery could be patchy initially but as lockdown becomes a distant memory this will change,” Bill added.