Dubai’s rent freeze draft law will add stability to market, say experts

A draft law in Dubai looking to freeze rent prices for a three-year period of has been welcomed as a measure to stabilise the emirate’s real estate market, while providing positives for investors, landlords and tenants alike.

According to reports, the draft law has been designed to ensure properties are valued fairly and to minimise disputes between renters and owners.

Scott Livermore, ICAEW economic advisor and chief economist at Oxford Economics, told Arabian Business: “Ultimately, the biggest benefit will be to tenants in a rising market. When rents are falling, it is relatively easy for tenants to move to obtain cheaper rents and this will inevitably put pressure on landlords to accommodate lower rents or risk having their property empty.

“However, if rents continue to rise as has been the case in areas of Dubai, tenants will be insulated for the next few years.

“Although investors may miss out on some upside in the near-term, the benefits of increased certainty and potential longer-term benefits of more stability in the real estate market probably outweigh this.”

A property glut and faltering demand in the Middle East’s business hub have driven prices down by more than a third since the market peaked some seven years ago. The decline has been made worse by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And the issue of oversupply remains a burden for the industry. Dana Salbak, head of research MENA at JLL, said average rental rates are continuing to decline – down 10 percent in the first quarter of this year compared to Q1 2020. “You’re looking at a stock of almost 600,000 residential units as of Q1 2021,” she said.

And she believed the expected handover of a further 45,000 units before the year’s end will place further pressure on rents.

Unlike, Livermore, she said the potential rent freeze would “shift the balance of power” in favour of landlords and investors.

“With signs of sale prices picking up in some select locations, putting a freeze on further rental declines will squeeze out tenants in the middle to lower-income categories. In a market that has already seen population growth slowdown as a result of the pandemic, this could potentially mean greater vacancy rates,” she told Arabian Business.

Chris Hobden, head of strategic consultancy, Chestertons MENA, said the new law has the potential to provide landlords with more clarity on future income and, in turn, support investor confidence, although he stressed its impact will largely depend on how it is applied.

“Tenants are currently protected by RERA’s rent cap, and the new law may offer landlords greater income security,” he told Arabian Business.

“Tenants are often prepared to relocate to save costs and, with 2021 likely to see around 40,000 residential units completed, we expect landlords to continue offering incentives on new leases,” he added.