Abu Dhabi property prices rise 4.1% in Q1 while rents stabilise

Residential capital values in Abu Dhabi rose by more than 4 percent on average during the first quarter of 2021, according to real estate consultants ValuStrat.

Residential rental values stabilised during the quarter, its new research also said.

The ValuStrat Price Index (VPI) witnessed consecutive quarters of growth for Abu Dhabi’s investment zones for only the second time since 2016, as the previous quarter saw a 1 percent increase.Annually, capital values were just 3 percent lower than the first quarter 2020.

The weighted average residential value in Q1 was AED803 per sq ft, with apartments at AED878 per sq ft) and villas at AED623 per sq ft.

All properties monitored by the VPI saw quarterly growth in capital values ranging from 1.8-5.6 percent, ValuStrat added.

Locations with the highest gains were Al Reem Island, Al Muneera Island, Al Reef (villas), Hydra Village, and Saadiyat Island.

The first quarter VPI – Residential Rental Values was stable quarterly but fell 2.8 percent annually. The citywide rental stability was a result of softening apartment rentals versus increases in villa rentals.

“No doubt, investor confidence has grown countrywide, and Abu Dhabi is leading the rest of the emirates in terms of real estate market performance, despite Covid-19 related challenges as 2020 witnessed a 28 percent annual leap in the number of sales transactions. It comes to no surprise that the VPI saw its highest increase since 2016,” said Haider Tuaima, head of Real Estate Research at ValuStrat.

As far as residential supply was concerned, Abu Dhabi City had an estimated 241,289 residential homes stock as of 2020. A total of 3,600 residential units were confirmed to have been completed, 3,175 apartments and 425 villas/townhouses.

For 2021, the preliminary estimate of upcoming units stood at 12,184 properties with 11,223 apartments and 961 villas/townhouses.

“Interesting to see positive momentum in Abu Dhabi’s residential property market carry-over from last year, as both investors and owner occupiers appear to feel the time is right to buy. The housing sector in the capital has been more resilient, given a well-managed supply pipeline in recent years and buyer incentives such as reduced municipality transfer fees on property sales,” said Declan King, managing director and group head of Real Estate at ValuStrat.