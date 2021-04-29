Arab buyers set to snap up London ‘super-prime’ homes when travel ban lifts

London registered the highest number of super-prime property sales of any global city last year, beating international real estate hotspots such as New York and Hong Kong.

A total of 201 ultra-luxurious homes – priced at $10 million and above – were bought in the UK capital last year, putting Hong Kong in second place with 169 sales, according to property consultants Knight Frank.

Prime Central London (PCL) property prices rose for the first time this quarter since the “Boris election bounce” in 2019, signalling a return to growth after five years of price falls.

Experts say Middle Eastern buyers are expected to flock to London to snap up super luxury property deals as soon as travel restrictions are lifted.

“London has an enduring appeal for the regional market,” Stan Ennor-Glynn, head of international residential sales Middle East at property company Savills told Arabian Business.

“Right now, PCL properties offer real value as they are around 20 percent below their peak price of five years ago,” he said.

Savills is predicting a bullish 21.6 percent price rise for PCL property over the next five years.

Stan Ennor-Glynn, head of international residential sales Middle East at property company Savills

“It’s a great time to be investing in London,” Ennor-Glynn added. “Middle Eastern investors are also being encouraged to the market by the resolution of Brexit and the country’s well-managed vaccine programme.”

Pent-up demand for super-prime homes

Ongoing international travel restrictions are driving global pent up demand for luxury London property, said Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank.

The GBP10 million-plus property market provides a useful barometer for this trend, he said, with overseas buyers accounting for between two-thirds and three-quarters of sales in recent years.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank

Demonstrating how overseas demand has grown despite tight restrictions around travel, the number of new prospective buyers registering at Knight Frank in the super luxury price bracket increased by 109 percent in the year to January compared to the previous 12-month period.

“It was the highest rise in more than 10 years and underlines how the decisive general election result in December 2019 boosted global demand for UK property,” said Bill. “Over the same period, the number of viewings fell by 36 per cent due to the pandemic, the steepest such decline in a decade.”

Buoyed by the prospect of economic growth and renewed investor sentiment, London’s luxury property developers are closely eyeing the Middle East market.

Given the current lack of international footfall in the UK capital, Paul Eden, founder of major luxury property developer Regal London, has elected to bring his super- prime homes to Dubai for the month of Ramadan – via a pop-up shop outside Dubai’s Four Seasons hotel.

The firm’s marketing suite is currently promoting the remaining 25 percent of 112 luxury penthouses at the developer’s super-luxurious One St John’s Wood development. The prestigious northwest London enclave remains a favourite with Arab residents and investors, said Eden.

One St John’s Wood development

“People have been locked away so long; they are missing the amenities of the city and London,” Eden told Arabian Business. “The international market loves London – it’s all about the lifestyle. Our properties offer the best lifestyle available if you can afford it.”

Eden likened the apartments, which range from GBP995,000 to GBP8 million, to “six-star hotels”. The sprawling penthouses, which are launching in October 2022, reside in a rare-new build address, next to Regent’s Park and overlooking the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

“Residents have access to luxurious resident facilities including a spa, swimming pool, and cinema room, as well as a concierge and valet underground parking, which Middle Eastern buyers will be accustomed to,” said Eden.

“Regal London focuses on high standards and service, which is why this development has already been super-successful with the Middle Eastern market,” he said, adding “investors are buying in this building because they want the best and are willing to pay for it.”

Eden, speaking via Zoom from the mobile pop-up suite in Dubai, said the venture allows potential buyers to get a close-up view of the penthouses via video technology.

Paul Eden, founder of major luxury property developer Regal London

Regal London has also “recreated” a model penthouse at the company’s office in Dubai for prospective buyers who are unable to physically visit London due to travel restrictions.

“I’m very confident that the London property market will take off again after the pandemic,” said Eden. “There’s been a lack of high-end quality developments coming through and I think the market has come back pretty strong.”

According to Savill’s Ennor-Glynn, the One St John’s Wood penthouses will appeal to families across the Gulf because of their location, new-build quality and size.

“People want to see and touch their new homes… we will see Middle East demand turn into transactions when flights open up.”