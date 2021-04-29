By ITP

More of this topic

Posted inReal Estate

Palm Jumeirah villa sells for over $27m as super-prime market booms

Seven-bed villa on 20,800 square-foot plot sold by LuxuryProperty.com

By ITP

A villa on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah has been sold for a price in excess of AED100 million ($27 million).

The family residence, which was marketed by LuxuryProperty.com, was snapped up by European buyers who wish to remain anonymous.

The seven-bed villa, with nine bathrooms, is situated on plot measuring almost 20,800 square feet and includes a hammam and steam room, plus private pool and extensive garden with incredible views of the Arabian Gulf.

Dubai’s real estate sector has been suffering as a result of a property glut and faltering demand, which has seen prices fall by more than a third since the market peaked some seven years ago.

However, Andrew Cummings, co-founder and managing director of LuxuryProperty.com revealed continued strong interest in the super-prime marketplace.

He said: “I am truly excited about what the future holds for this incredible city. To say that the market is hot is an understatement – the overriding sentiment in the super prime sector is one of positivity. “Discerning buyers from around the world are seeing Dubai for what it is – quite simply, the most excellent place to work and to live.”

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.