Emaar Development posts 20% growth in first quarter of 2021

Emaar Development PJSC announced a 20 percent growth in net profit for the first quarter in 2021 to AED781 million ($213m) compared to the same time period last year as coronavirus began spreading across the globe, wreaking havoc on markets.

The UAE build-to-sell property development business announced in a statement on Monday that they recorded a 106 percent growth in property sales of AED5.88 billion ($1.6b) in the first quarter this year, compared to AED2.85b ($778m) in the same quarter in 2020.

The company, which is majority owned by Emaar Properties, said its quarterly sales were “underpinned by the exceptional inventory sales.”

Emaar Development has delivered around 1,100 residential units during Q1 2021 across prime locations, including Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai Creek Harbour, Downtown Dubai and Emaar South.

“What sets us apart from our competitors is our community-centric strategy, delivering not just premium residential developments but also malls, hospitality, and entertainment experiences to further complement our assets,” said Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties and Emaar Development.

“There is a shift in investor demands for integrated communities that offer a diverse array of amenities, and our flexible approach in developing master-planned developments has enabled us to continue to drive growth year on year,” he said.