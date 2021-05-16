Dubai-based Damac reports $51.7m losses in Q1 2021

Dubai-based developer Damac has reported losses approaching AED190 million ($51.7m) for the first quarter of the year.

Financial results reported to Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Sunday compare to a AED106m ($28.9m) loss announced for the same period in 2019.

Revenues were down by almost half compared to Q1 last year, falling from AED1.2 billion ($326.8m) to just over AED642m ($174.8m).

Booked sales hit AED1.1bn ($300m), while around 1,350 properties were delivered across Dubai in Q1 of this year.

Damac chairman Hussain Sajwani has previously stated that it would take up to two years to fully recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Damac chairman Hussain Sajwani

He said: “With the smart leadership of the UAE, we are in a far better position for economic recovery, although I still believe it will take 12-24 months for the real estate industry to fully recover.”

Last year, Damac said it delivered about 3,000 units in Akoya and Business Bay developments in Dubai. During the year, Damac also reached the milestone of crossing 32,000 unit deliveries since inception.