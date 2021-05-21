Value of luxury Dubai property deals jumps by 25% in Q1

The value of transactions of luxury Dubai residential property in the first quarter of 2021 rose by 25 percent compared to the year-earlier period, according to research by Luxhabitat Sotheby’s.

A total of 3,450 apartments and 586 villas were transacted in Q1 in the Dubai prime residential market valued at AED11.6 billion, according to analysis based on data from the Dubai Land Department.

The surge in buyer activity was particularly strong in Palm Jumeirah (AED2.7 billion), MBR City (AED1.3 billion) and Business Bay (AED1.2 billion).

According to the data, the Jumeirah Beach Residence area showed the highest growth of sales at AED916 million (2.7 times higher than the previous quarter), followed by Jumeirah Lake Towers (2.3 times) and Palm Jumeirah (2 times).

Chris Whitehead, managing partner at Luxhabitat Sotheby’s, said: “There is a massive shift of wealth that has triggered an exponential increase in real estate transactions in 2021 compared to previous years. We have seen a 30-50 percent increase in transactions on high-ticket properties within the company and most of these transactions are happening in top-tier luxury communities.

“Not only does this underscore the credibility of Luxhabitat Sotheby’s in the luxury segment but also the positive outlook of property value in the Dubai realty market,” he added.

According to the research, the prime villa market remained stable with an average price of AED8.1 million, about 3 percent higher than the previous quarter, indicating keen buyer interest in villas continuing from last year.

Across all areas, there was an average of 10 percent square feet increase in the size of the villas transacted.

Prime apartments saw a price correction of -6.32 percent at AED1,315 per square foot. The average prime apartment now costs approximately AED2.07 million.

The analysis was based on areas of Dubai including Al Barari, Arabian Ranches, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Emirates Living, Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Mohammed bin Rashid City, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Lake Towers and Palm Jumeirah.