Dubai real estate deals exceed $25bn in first four months of 2021

A total of 25,455 real estate transactions worth AED92 billion ($25 billion) were registered in the first four months of 2021, an increase of 51 percent in terms of volume and 72 percent in terms of value compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the real estate bulletin issued by Dubai Land Department (DLD), 8,749 new investors entered the market during January to April, representing 65 percent of the total number of real estate investors registered in that period, and up 54 percent on the year-earlier period.

“Dubai’s real estate sector has maintained an accelerating growth since the beginning of 2021, which confirms the flexibility and attractiveness of the sector as well as the positive impact of the decisions and directives of the wise leadership, which, in turn contributed to enhancing investor and customer trust in the sector,” said DLD in a statement.

It added that the real estate sector in Dubai will “continue to attract more real estate investors, thanks to its strong infrastructure and attractive investment opportunities”.

It highlighted the top five areas for investor attractiveness. For villa sales, Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid topped the list in April, followed by Palm Jumeirah, Wadi Al Safa 5, Wadi Al Safa 7, and Al Yelayiss 2. For apartment sales, Dubai Marina, Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, Business Bay, and Al Thanyah Fifth topped the list.

DLD added that it is expected that the real estate sector will witness “increased growth and a greater recovery in the coming period”, partly driven by the Expo 2020, which opens in October.