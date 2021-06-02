Why New York real estate is rivalling London for GCC investment

New York is quickly becoming a popular alternative to London among GCC investors, according to a leading international real estate consultant.

And with flight restrictions to the UK from parts of the region persisting, Andrew Jones, director of international sales at One Wall Street, told Arabian Business that while London would always remain a hotspot for Middle East investment, the allure of the Big Apple would continue to gather pace for the foreseeable future.

He said: “London has and always will be the number one because of the destination, but New York is probably going to be number two now.”

Jones revealed that the popularity of higher education institutions in the US has always been a big draw for students from the Middle East – in 2019, 21 percent of students looking to study abroad went to the US.

And this, in turn, has a positive impact on the real estate market. He explained: “You’ve got some fantastic universities in New York and I would say that schooling, if you like, is very popular from the GCC in the UK, but the university part of the education process, the US seems to be more popular.

“The number of people that I engage with, clients, business friends as they’ve now become, so many of them have been educated in the US universities, whether it’s Harvard, Stanford, Columbia, you name it.”

One Wall Street is the iconic skyscraper in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan, on the eastern side of Broadway between Wall Street and Exchange Place.

Although the official sales launch has not been scheduled until September, Jones revealed strong interest in the project from the GCC.

“We’ve got significant interest already lined up from a domestic basis and I’m having various conversations with existing clients. Probably from our database of people who have registered, I would say around 15 percent are out of the GCC,” he said.

One Wall Street was originally built as a bespoke office development for Irving Trust, one of the larger banks in New York City, in the early 20th century, before being acquired by The Bank of New York Mellon in 1988 and, most recently, in 2014, was purchased by Macklowe Properties.

It is in the process of being transformed into 566 condominiums, with residents expected to begin moving in towards the end of this year and the project’s full completion scheduled for late 2022. The average price per square foot is $2,350, with studios starting at just under $1 million, one-bedroom $1.6m and two-beds $2.5m.

“I think for the smaller units they do work from an investor perspective. The larger units will appear to the GCC because of the size and the prestige, the views and all the facilities. It’s a very exciting project,” said Jones.