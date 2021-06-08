The north-south divide: How the UK’s property market measures up for Arab investors

Britain’s property market is witnessing ongoing buoyancy as the country navigates the tail end of the pandemic.

The combined boost of the country’s Brexit resolution, stamp duty relief and ongoing post-Covid pent-up demand is set to bump up overall UK residential prices by 4 percent in 2021, according to property consultants Savills.

While London has historically been the top UK market for Middle Eastern buyers, the northern city of Manchester is also gaining popularity for its strong development potential and high yields.

Will McKintosh, senior director at property firm JLL, said international property capital flows were picking up after being weakened in the last seven years as high stamp duty taxes and depressed valuations dampened investment.

McKintosh told Arabian Business that historically stagnant or falling prime central London property prices had sparked a trend towards a “two-tier” market, where Arab investors would purchase owner-occupier homes in London and seek higher capital and rental yields in Manchester.

“The uncertainty surrounding Brexit and high stamp duty slowed the London market down for a few years,” McKintosh said. “Middle Eastern investors started to look at cities like Manchester and Birmingham where they could get better yields and lower capital entry.”

Will McKintosh, senior director at property firm JLL

The JLL expert said there has also been international investment migration towards London’s “east and west” corridors, such as Slough and Reading, as buyers anticipate the new Crossrail train – which will bring around 1.5 million people to within 45 minutes of London in phases from 2021.

Rapid UK price growth

According to the latest UK Cities House Price Index from Hometrack, overall demand in 2020 was 40 percent higher than it was in 2019. National property value inflation reached an average of 3.9 percent over the year, while Manchester clocked growth of 5.9 percent compared to London, which saw growth of 2.8 percent over the same time period.

For 2021, Savills predicts capital growth of 2.5 percent in London compared to 3.5 percent for the UK’s North East region, including Manchester. Cumulatively, London will see 12.6 percent growth over five years, compared to 20.5 percent for the North East.

Nick Vaughan, head of residential development sales, greater London at Savills

According to Nick Vaughan, head of residential development sales, greater London at Savills, the next five years shows “broadly positive growth” right across the UK.

“As we come out of the pandemic this year, across the UK we are in a very strong position, because of the relative slowdown over a number of years pre-Covid. There is a big amount of pent up demand stemming from first-time buyers and the slow down in transaction levels in the last few years,” Vaughan said.

The second-hand house market in London is performing especially well, the expert said, adding that outside space, decent transport links and good schools were coveted selling points.

The central London new home market is also buoyant, commented the Savills expert.

“The super prime market is showing good signs of life and when travel opens up we will see a big increase in that market. I think there is a very good case for MENA investors into London right now. More prime central sites are being built but stock levels are starting to diminish – most of London will be a growth story for the next four or five years.”

Manchester rising

Fuelled by growing national investment, an increasingly diversified economy and a young, educated population, Manchester‘s gross value added (GVA) is expected to grow by 45 percent between 2016 and 2036.

The 10 boroughs of Greater Manchester combined make the largest city region economy outside London, with a GVA of £62.8 billion, according to Invest in Manchester.

Manchester is obviously a “very important” British city, said JLL’s McKintosh. “It has a huge amount going for it in terms of ongoing job creation and a young, vibrant demographic,” he said. “We have seen a lot of investment go into the city in the last five years. But regarding Middle Eastern buyers, it’s generally purely for buy-to-let or investment purposes.

Jamie Adam, head of residential development sales, north of England, at Savills, commented that the post-lockdown effect has also trickled up to Manchester.

“Core residential markets have seen a strong rebounding activity from London. Places like Manchester, Liverpool and York have all been beneficiaries of a change in people’s lifestyles where they can live that bit further away and commute.”

Adam said “life is returning to the market” after Manchester’s rental market dipped when students returned to their hometowns in lockdown and the number of young professional city-centre renters dwindled during the pandemic.

“There has been an increased demand in the owner-occupier section,” he said, adding that domestic, international and Middle Eastern buyers have been investing in Manchester properties.

Jamie Adam, head of residential development sales, north of England, at Savills

“The fundamentals are strong: You have the counterbalance of London being just two hours away; a good supply of residential new builds; plus growth in offices, hotels and accommodation. It’s very rounded growth, which also benefits from high graduation retention rates and new employment coming into the city,” said Adam.

According to McKintosh, swathes of Middle Eastern investors are ready to invest in UK property – across the north and south – but it’s a matter of the international air routes being opened up for travel.

“Regional investors haven’t really been able to buy property because they mostly want to see the building at the sorts of prices they are paying. However, there is no question that there is pent up demand.”