Proposed Damac delisting would be ‘credit neutral’, says S&P

The credit metrics of Dubai-based developer Damac are unlikely to be impacted by its possible delisting announced on Wednesday, according to S&P Global Ratings.

The agency said the proposed change in financial policy of the residential real estate developer is “credit neutral”.

Damac’s founding shareholder and chairman Hussain Sajwani, who currently owns 72.215 percent of the company, intends to take it private by buying out the minority shares.

As a consequence of his offer, Sajwani (pictured below) resigned as the chairman of Damac with immediate effect.

S&P said in a research note: “We understand that delisting will not have any effect on Damac’s balance sheet, since the consideration will be paid by the acquirer. We also note that Damac cannot distribute dividends due to restrictions under its bond indenture. Therefore, we expect Damac’s credit metrics will be unchanged, in line with the ‘B’ rating and negative outlook.”

The offer was made through Sajwani’s personal investment vehicle Maple Invest Co. Upon reaching 90 percent plus one share of interest, Maple Invest Co can squeeze out shareholders who have not accepted the offer to ultimately reach 100 percent ownership.

The offer, made at AED1.3 per share, values Damac’s minority interest at about AED2.2 billion ($599 million).

Damac traded below the 1.3 dirhams per share offer price on Wednesday. The stock dropped as much as 6.2 percent before paring its drop to 1.5 percent at the close, valuing the entire company at AED7.74 billion.

Damac listed in Dubai’s main bourse in 2015 in an exchange for shares that were traded in London since 2013. The company raised about $375 million with its UK IPO.

Sluggish trading, a slump in prices and liquidity, and a desire by companies to escape investor scrutiny have been driving efforts to take public companies private in Dubai.

Emaar Properties said in March it will effectively delist one of its units for about two-thirds of its original public-offering price. Late last year, government-controlled Meraas Holding proposed taking DXB Entertainments private at a 33 percent discount.

Last month, Damac reported losses approaching AED190 million for the first quarter of the year compared to a AED106m loss announced for the same period in 2019.