Jebel Ali School and Equitativa Limited on path to resolve rent dispute

Equitativa (Dubai) Limited, fund manager of Emirates REIT, and Jebel Ali School have reached an agreement to resolve a long-standing rent payment dispute.

This comes in as Equitativa revealed in May the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and asset revaluation losses, reporting a total net loss of $244.2 million last year.

As part of the announcement issued on Monday, Tarek Alami, chairman of the board of Jebel Ali School said: “Jebel Ali School is pleased to have reached this agreement with Emirates REIT, and in doing so, ensuring the continued success of one of Dubai’s longest serving private schools”.

“This agreement and rent payment is an important milestone in restoring our relationship with Jebel Ali School. We want to ensure the long-term success of this important tenant of Emirates REIT and of our education portfolio,” said Sylvain Vieujot, executive deputy chairman of Equitativa.

Emirates REIT’s 2020 full-year results recorded a decrease of 9.7 percent in rental income to $58.2 million, 9.4 percent in total property income to $66 million and 11.3 percent in net property income, while the year witnessed a decrease of 1.3 percent in the portfolio’s total property expenses.

Emirates REIT is a Dubai-based real estate investment trust investing principally in income-producing real estate in line with Shari’a principles. It currently owns a portfolio of 11 assets in the commercial, education and retail sector, all of which are sectors that were particularly vulnerable to the negative impacts of Covid-19.

Sylvain Vieujot, executive deputy chairman of Equitativa

The real estate investment trust manager said that it has been proactively responding to market conditions, focusing on operational efficiencies, asset enhancement, and tenant retention.

It signed 97 new leases, totalling approximately 175,560 sq ft and executed 142 lease renewals, totalling more than 289,830 sqft. Given the challenging real estate market conditions, the fund registered a solid occupancy rate of 69 percent at the end of 2020, it added.

Jebel Ali School was established in 1977 and is a not-for-profit school covering all grade levels and offering the British Curriculum.