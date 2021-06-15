Strong Middle East interest expected for historic London property

The OWO Residences by Raffles in Whitehall, Europe’s first Raffles-branded residences, is set to be completed in 2022 and will also comprise the capital’s first Raffles hotel with 125 rooms and suites, a collection of nine restaurants and bars, and an immersive spa.

Charlie Walsh – head of residential sales & marketing, The OWO Residences by Raffles, London, told Arabian Business: “I think the demand we’ll see will be quite far reaching. There is no doubt in my mind that there will be a good level of international demand and by that, I mean, predominantly focused on the GCC and also Asia as well.”

Situated at one of London’s most historically important and powerful addresses, alongside the UK capital’s great ceremonial route, the building, which was designed by British architect William Young, originally completed in 1906.

Formerly the site of the original Palace of Whitehall, home to Henry VIII and other monarchs, the building has witnessed world-shaping events while inspiring Ian Fleming to write the famous James Bond series. Its grand architecture has made the building a dramatic location in Bond films, and more recently The Crown drama series.

The OWO Residences by Raffles. Image: Grain London

“This is probably one of the most iconic buildings sitting in the centre of Whitehall and I think people will want to have that touch point and own a piece of history,” said Walsh.

Grand in both size and stature, with ceiling heights in residences that reach up to 4.4-metres and full-length windows to match, the interior proportions reflect classic Edwardian architecture that has been adapted for modern living.

The residences, with two-bedroom apartments starting from about £5.8 million, feature interiors created by design studio 1508 London with bespoke handcrafted kitchens from British brand Smallbone of Devizes, Waterworks brass ironmongery and Onyx marble. Many incorporate original heritage features such as oak panelling and mosaic flooring.

The OWO Residences by Raffles. Image: Grain London

Walsh said: “There’s always been quite a strong semblance of recognition (of London) by the Middle East crowd, with visitors from the Middle East market coming in. But I think a lot of the GCC market do see London very much either as a primary or as a secondary home and I think that’s because there’s so many political and historical links between the regions, but also that climate change and the ability to walk around everywhere and have those wonderful green spaces and parks, particularly when the heat kicks in, in the GCC markets and the temperature starts rising.”

Currently the UAE is on the UK’s red list for travel, which means arrivals from the Middle East hub are required to go straight to a government-mandated hotel for ten days at a cost of £1,750 per adult.

Walsh said the travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in 18-months’ worth of pent-up demand for the real estate sector and described it as a “pressure cooker”, ready to release once restrictions and eased.

However, he added that the virtual platform was also proving popular with potential buyers.

The OWO Residences by Raffles. Image: Grain London

“We have had initial purchases and people expressing interest and they’ve undertaken quite significant, quite detailed virtual viewings of the property,” he said.

“Some of those people have gone on to make reservations because they’ve realised actually they know the background, they’ve understood it and they know what they want. Others, absolutely in my mind, will want to wait to fly in so they can touch, feel, smell, absorb the whole history of the building and the area and I completely understand that.”

At the helm of The OWO project is the Hinduja Group, an international multi-billion turnover group founded in 1914, who acquired the building in 2014. It has worked with a team of experts including Historic England and Museum of London Archaeology, and appointed EPR Architects to oversee the redevelopment. The hotel interiors are being designed by New York-based designer Thierry Despont.