Prime Central London property prices up as Middle East buyers return to market

Prime Central London property prices have risen for the first time in five years, albeit less than half a percent, as Middle Eastern buyers return to the UK property market.

Prices rose 0.3 percent in May, underlining how market recovery in Prime Central London isn’t reliant on international travel restarting, new analysis from property gurus Knight Frank showed.

Sixteen percent of all sales to overseas buyers in the first three months of 2021 were to Middle Eastern buyers, up from less than 10 percent in the second and third quarters of last year, the report showed.

“This is the highest proportion of Middle Eastern interest since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the UK. And whilst Middle Eastern investment is still some way off pre-Covid levels, activity is expected to tick up further as international travel restrictions ease,” Knight Frank’s report read.

With relaxed travel restrictions, shorter trips to London will become more feasible for overseas investors.

The OWO Residences by Raffles in Whitehall that’s set to be completed in 2022 is expected to garner significant interest from Middle Eastern buyers.

“The relaxation of international travel rules will provide a boost for the Prime Central London property market but prices are on the up anyway,” said Henry Faun, Partner, Private Office Middle East at Knight Frank. “Things are picking up where they left off after the general election in December 2019 and Middle Eastern buyers can recognise good value after five or six years of falling prices.”

“International demand for London property has been building over the last 12 months despite global travel restrictions. It has led to frustration on the part of some prospective buyers, particularly against the backdrop of the UK’s successful vaccination programme. Once travel rules are relaxed, we expect normal service to resume, including London’s long-standing relationship with buyers from the Middle East,” he said.

Growing demand for space and greenery after three national lockdowns has led to an annual price growth in excess of 6 percent in markets like Richmond, Dulwich, Wandsworth and Belsize Park. Wimbledon experienced a price growth of 9.4 percent in the year to May, which was the strongest of all London markets.