London’s Battersea Power Station transforms into luxury flats, 20% of buyers hail from the Gulf

In the blazing June heat, London’s newly developed Battersea Power Station glistens under the sun – much like the plethora of sprawling, gleaming mixed-use retail and commerce sites in Dubai. But all similarities end there.

For this GBP9 billion project – a labour of love based on the restoration of the UK capital’s 1930s art deco architectural icon – has been ten years in the making and counting.

Where many developers have failed in the past to restore the Grade II-listed building, Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC) – backed by a Malaysian investment consortium – has succeeded with painstaking aplomb.

“They told us it would never happen. They told us it would fall down,” said Simon Murphy, CEO of BPSDC of the 42-acre regeneration site which is already home to 1,000 residents and on course to provide 4,239 new homes across eight phases, as well as hundreds of shops, restaurants, public event spaces, Apple’s London campus and business members club, No18.

When complete, 25,000 people will be living and working on the site, creating one of London’s largest office, retail, leisure and cultural quarters. By autumn 2021, BPS will also have its own eponymous Zone 1 London Underground station.

“It’s no underestimation to say that this project is the Everest of real estate – it is very challenging,” Murphy told Arabian Business. “Being by the river makes construction hard; having a grade-II listed building makes it hard… There have been many, many difficult things but good things come to those who wait.”

Premium price tag

BPS construction commenced in 2014 and the first three phases have cost around GBP5billion to build, said Murphy.

And, as one might expect, waterside property with a one-off historic address, comes with a premium price tag. Prices range from GBP870,000 for a studio to upwards of GBP6 million for a four-bed apartment.

In May this year an 11th floor luxury penthouse situated in the former ‘Boiler Room’ – with direct views over the Thames river and London’s Battersea park – was listed at GBP 8.2m.

Murphy said 2021 has been a record year for real estate sales as Britain enjoys a post-Brexit and Covid-19 property boom.

Central London property prices are expected to grow by three percent in 2021 and seven percent in 2022, according to property agent Savills.

Amid this buoyant backdrop, the CEO said around GBP220m worth of BPS residential property has been sold this year alone.

Battersea Power Station – Circus West Village (photo credit: Brendan Bell)

Middle East interest

Around 20 percent of homes are being sold to Middle Eastern buyers, said Murphy.

According to the complex’s freshly-hired head of residential Meriam Lock-Necrews, BPS has fielded around 100 queries from Saudi Arabian and Emirati investors in the last month.

“Arab investors really like to do their due diligence,” she said, adding that she expects to see a significant uptick in Arab transactions once the UAE is removed from the UK’s travel red list.

Lock-Necrews said Arab investors are enticed by the complex’s “generously-sized” apartments and the “blue and green” surroundings of the river and 19 acres of public verdant space.

Turning on the power

“With BPS, Arab buyers are attracted to the wider place making of the community,” she said. “The fact that everything – shops, restaurants, leisure and offices – is within 15 minutes distance resonates with them as that’s what they are used to [in the UAE and the Gulf].”

Battersea Power Station – Prospect Place (photo credit: John Sturrock)

While St Johns Wood, Knightsbridge and Chelsea may be the more traditional, stalwart London property hotspots for Gulf buyers, BPS – just south of the Thames – is offering Middle Eastern investors a unique and vibrant value proposition, said Lock-Necrews.

In June this year, as the first residents moved into the power station itself, BPS witnessed a historical moment as it was repopulated following a near four-decade dormancy.

And history will be made again in 2022 as the building is opened to the general public for the first time – replete with boutique shops and trendy offices.

“We have taken this old derelict building in Central London and created a community. The power is very much back on,” said Murphy. “It was pretty desolate when I turned up nine years ago but we stuck with it and our Malaysian shareholders bought into our dream.”