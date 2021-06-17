Deyaar Facilities Management’s CEO named FM executive of the year

Deyaar Facilities Management’s (Deyaar FM) chief executive officer Mohamad Abou Laban has been named the FM Executive of the Year at the Facilities Management Middle East Awards 2021, Arabian Business’s sister publication Facilities Management Middle East reported on Thursday.

Abou Laban extended support towards his team financially and emotionally during the pandemic as he ensured continual payments towards staff, with no terminations or salary reductions.

Under Abou Laban’s leadership, the Deyaar FM staff accommodation was upgraded and moved to Al Quoz, reflecting on a higher staff retention and satisfaction.

“It’s a great achievement – not at a personal level, but a team level. I’ve won this on behalf of the team. The team has been great in supporting each other and delivering exceptional services during the pandemic and even before it. And hence, this award goes to the team and isn’t just for me. Our priorities for the coming year are aimed at continuing to meet financial targets, KPIs, and safety standards as well. We will also be focused on growth and aim to enter new sectors, ensuring that Deyaar FM is a well-known force in the FM world,” Abou Laban said.

In addition, Deyaar FM delivered four projects for Emaar under the defect liability period, and mobilised hundreds of staff during the pandemic on time for various projects.

Deyaar FM was also recognised for the Unsung Hero of the Category; the title was awarded to Mohammed Afzal Ali. Afzal Ali was commended for prioritising tenants’ and building safety in the event of an unfortunate fire at the Awqaf Al Majarah building in Sharjah.