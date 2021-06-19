DIFC office towers see continued demand despite ‘work from home’ trend

Central Park Towers, the largest single-owned office development within the DIFC Free Zone, has announced the signing of 21 new lease agreements in 2020 despite the work from home trend rising amid the ongoing pandemic.

It signed more than 110,450 square feet in accumulative lease transactions last year as the Dubai International Financial Centre mixed development property continues to grow year on year .

Despite the global economic headwinds, Central Park Towers said it witnessed positive leasing results last year and continued to attract new tenants.

The rising demand for mixed-use design is increasingly being embraced in the city centres and suburbs alike with Central Park Towers witnessing a positive trend and increasing demand for integrated developments that offer a diverse mix of amenities for their inhabitants, which blends residential, commercial, cultural, and institutional uses into one space.

“It enables tenants to seamlessly integrate their work, home, and social lives to promote balance during unpredictable times,” a statement said.

In 2020, Central Park Towers was home to 26 percent government entities and 74 percent private companies and houses two key government departments – the UAE Federal Tax Authority and the UAE Ministry of Economy.

Nemo Stojanovic, head of leasing at Central Park Towers, said: “We’ve had fantastic leasing success at Central Park Towers and delighted to add 21 new lease agreements. These partnerships are a testament to our commitment to provide an ideal combination of convenience and value, along with the highest health and safety standards.

“We are pleased to welcome such a prestigious roster of office and retail tenants to Central Park Towers and will continue working to create a development that is inclusive and open to all within DIFC.”

“We have seen a growing interest amongst tenants for a versatile space, which caters to needs while creating opportunities,” he added.

The bespoke office complex is home to more than 90 companies and is one of the largest in DIFC with 855,682 sq ft of office space.