Dubai-based Wrkbay reveals local and international expansion plans amid Covid-inspired boom in co-working spaces

Following a Covid-19 related boost in demand, Ayana Holding’s co-working space, Wrkbay, is expanding to three new locations across Dubai and is in talks for an international expansion to Malaysia, Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia.

Weary of working from home amid the measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, people sought refuge in co-working spaces where they could operate from a private and professional environment, said Abdulla Lahej, chairman and co-founder of Dubai-based Ayana Holding.

“The lockdown period was tough on us as everyone was operating from home. But when Dubai opened up, business picked up a couple of months afterwards and peaked starting November,” said Lahej.

Wrkbay has 12 private office spaces, with occupancy between two to four people, all of which were fully occupied in the aftermath of Covid-19. The co-working space also offers hot desks that can be rented by the day or hour but Lahej said customers chose private offices because they felt it was “safer”.

Globally the co-working space market is expected grow from $7.97 billion in 2020 to $8.14bn in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1 percent. The market is expected to reach $13.03bn in 2025 at a CAGR of 12 percent.

Abdulla Lahej, chairman and co-founder of Dubai-based Ayana Holding

The UAE’s remote working visa initiative had a significant impact on Wrkbay with several of the co-working space’s customers moving to Dubai and operating their international businesses out of the city, said Ravi Subbiah, managing director, Wrkbay.

In March, the UAE cabinet adopted a new remote work visa to enable employees from all over the world to live and work in the country for one year and approved a multiple-entry tourist visa for all nationalities. The move was hailed for its potential to attract fresh talent to the country.

“We also have a father and son who have rented an office space. While the dad works, the boy does his homework and when he is bored, he plays video games on our café screen,” said Subbaih.

Aside from the office space, tenants can collaborate through run-ins in its common areas, café, soon-to-be-launched garden, and weekly networking events.

“Two companies met through Wrkbay and are now collaborating on a project together. So you come to a space like this not just to rent a desk but also for networking,” said Subbaih.

Ayana Holding, which has several real estate-related companies in its fold, also looks at synergy opportunities among Wrkbay’s tenants.

“My role goes beyond managing memberships to building relations with the tenants and learning what they do. If there is anything in common with other tenants or with Ayana Holding, I suggest working together,” explained Subbaih. He gives the example of how an interior design company, part of Ayana Holding, is outfitting stalls for an ice cream-making start-up operating out of Wrkbay.

Collaborations with Ayana Holding could include financial support and being incorporated into its holding, something which the company has done several times since its launch in 2016.

“We try to identify companies which are related to real estate because that is where our expertise lies. By being part of our holding, they benefit from our network of contacts and financial support at the beginning and we enrich our portfolio,” said Lahej.