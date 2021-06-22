Demand for London’s $13.9m+ ‘super-prime’ property up by 54%, as Arabs eye market

London’s super-prime sales market is recovering after a dampened year where activity was stymied by the global pandemic.

Transaction levels and spending are rising as the UK’s Covid-19 vaccination programme gathers pace and expectations grow that travel rules will be relaxed in the coming months, according to a report from upmarket property consultants Knight Frank.

In the six months to the end of April, £817.4 million was splashed out on London-based super-prime property, 21 percent higher than the figure of £677.9m recorded during the preceding six months.

Despite international travel restrictions, demand for London real estate has continued to build from around the world. The number of new prospective super-prime buyers was 150 percent higher in May 2021 than it was in January 2020, said Knight Frank.

However, over the same period, the number of new property listings in the price bracket fell by 25 percent as owners hesitated against the backdrop of the pandemic.

Rising Middle East sales

Knight Frank’s data highlights that 16 percent of all sales to overseas buyers in the first three months of 2021 came from the Middle East, up from less than 10 percent in the second and third quarters of last year.

GCC buyers are currently ranked third most prominent in the UK, only surpassed by buyers from Asia (18 percent) and Europe (59 percent), the data shows.

Despite early signs of a recovery, the firm says Middle Eastern investment is still some way off pre-pandemic levels, yet it expects activity to pick up further as international travel restrictions ease.

Henry Faun, partner and head of Knight Frank International Project Marketing (MENA)

According to Henry Faun, partner and head of Knight Frank International Project Marketing (MENA), a “significant” amount of super prime London-based enquiries are specifically originating from the Gulf region.

“There is pent up demand for premium London properties. Gulf buyers are using digital tools to view houses and flats while they wait for travel restrictions to ease,” Faun told Arabian Business. “We expect a major uptick in sales once the UAE red list travel ruling is lifted.”

Large houses and flats in demand

Gulf-based buyers are viewing larger flats and houses with gardens and outdoor space, said Faun. They are showing interest in the traditional GCC investment hotspots, such as central London’s Knightsbridge, Mayfair and Kensington, as well St Johns Wood in the north west, and some parts of the nearby leafy Surrey.

Average super-prime prices increased 0.6 percent in the year to May, which was the first rise in more than three years.

Where are the top super-prime London hot spots?