Emaar Properties’ outlook revised to stable from negative amidst Dubai premium property boom

S&P Global Ratings has revised its outlook on Emaar Properties from negative to stable following a pick-up in Dubai’s residential real estate market prices, in some areas for the first time since 2015.

This is mostly being seen in the premium properties sub-sector and since that is an area of particular focus for Emaar Properties, it stands to materially benefit from the property boom, according to S&P’s report.

“The Dubai real estate market is gaining momentum as the emirate emerges from a Covid-19-induced slowdown. After a tough 2020, data for first-quarter 2021 suggests that the residential real estate market in Dubai has bottomed out and now offers attractive opportunities for developers, especially for premium properties,” outlined the report.

“While sale prices continued to decline at a low-single-digit rate for the residential sector overall in first-quarter 2021, many higher-end properties increased in price. Also, sales volume in Dubai increased 15 percent overall in the quarter, indicating strong demand,” it continued.

Earlier this month, Emaar Properties revealed the company’s five-month sales surged by 250 percent year-on-year. Total property sales stood at AED10.5 billion ($2.9bn) compared with AED3bn ($816.9m) a year ago.

The report added: “Given that Emaar Properties accounts for more than half of primary sales in Dubai and focuses specifically on premium properties, we think that it will materially benefit from the observed uptick in demand and higher prices. We expect that the company will deliver about 6,000 units in 2021 after delivering 4,800 units in 2020. We also think that handovers will increase to close to 10,000 in 2022, based on the project completion pipeline.”

As such, S&P expect a rebound in the company’s earnings and credit metrics in 2021, with EBITDA likely to exceed AED8 billion ($2.1bn) and funds from operations (FFO) to debt to improve to about 30 percent.

“The stable outlook also factors in that the company will continue to focus on deleveraging, including debt reduction, using its available liquid assets or disposals proceeds,” as per the research update report.

S&P also affirmed its ‘BB+’ long-term issuer credit rating for Emaar Properties.

The rating agency said it could lower the rating on Emaar Properties in the next 12 months if the company’s credit metrics weaken, including FFO to debt declining below 30 percent without near term prospects of recovery.

S&P Global Ratings also revised its outlook on Emaar Malls PJSC

“This could be triggered, in our view, by protracted negative Covid-19-related ramifications that could weigh on Dubai’s economic recovery and tourist volumes in the second half of 2021 or in 2022, and, as a result, on the recovery of the emirate’s retail and hospitality sectors. We think further travel restriction measures globally could hinder demand for real estate from foreign investors,” said the report.

“It could also be triggered by a sharp rise in new supply of residential units from other developers that could further exacerbate market oversupply and pressure prices,” it added.

S&P Global Ratings also revised its outlook on Emaar Malls PJSC, a core Emaar Properties subsidiary, to stable from negative and affirmed its ‘BB+’ issuer credit rating on the entity, which is aligned with that on Emaar Properties.

In February, Emaar Properties reported a net profit of $712m for 2020, down 58 percent from the $1.7bn announced 12 months previously; while revenues dropped almost 20 percent, from $6.7bn in 2019 to $5.366bn.

In March, Emaar Properties and Emaar Malls announced that their boards of directors had voted to recommend an all share merger to their respective shareholders.

According to a statement by the two companies, the merger will boost Emaar Properties’ financial and operational performance through full consolidation of Emaar Malls’ earnings and cash flow generation, and further reduce volatility through an increase in the proportion of earnings from recurring businesses.