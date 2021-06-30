How Dubai’s latest export is shaping real estate developments across Europe

Dubai and the wider UAE is becoming a powerhouse in exporting its expertise in the planning and execution of real estate projects, according to a leading official behind a huge European master-planned development.

Global architecture, planning and design firm CallisonRTKL has just completed the Galerija Belgrade in the Serbian capital Belgrade, which was driven through investment from UAE-based real estate firm Eagle Hills, chaired by Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar.

Matthew Tribe, principal, CallisonRTKL, told Arabian Business the “different level” of lifestyle and real estate investment models created in the UAE and in the emirate of Dubai, in particular, which generate positive returns, are being looked at closely by other countries.

He said: “The fact is the world sees Dubai as a success model in many environments and brand Dubai represents high quality, it represents lifestyle, it represents forward thinking in terms of how to deliver real estate within all the asset classes and I think that’s very attractive for economies which are looking to attract direct foreign investment.

“Obviously to create an environment to create that investment, both in financial terms but in terms of human capital as well, there is an expectation within burgeoning populations of many countries that we want to raise the bar and I think Dubai represents that.”

Dubai has enjoyed rapid growth since the inception of the United Arab Emirates in 1971 and boasts a selection of iconic real estate landmarks, including the man-made Palm Jumeirah, the tallest building in the world in the Burj Khalifa, the seven-star Burj Al Arab and in Dubai International Airport, what was pre-Covid the busiest airport in the world.

However, it also includes huge swathes of master-planned developments, which have helped grow the city from a population of a mere 86,000 almost 50 years ago, to the sprawling metropolis it is today, home to almost three million people.

“I think, probably outside China, the Middle East and the UAE, and Dubai in particular, has such rapid growth within its cities that the amount of real estate that’s been realised in such a short period of time is probably not equivalent to anywhere else in the world,” said Tribe.

“Maybe the mature markets have a longer gestation period in terms of exploring opportunities and then realising them.

“But I think the emerging European cities, whether it’s Montenegro, or whether it’s Nūr-Sūltan (formerly Astana), or Baku, and we’re currently looking at the potential in Uzbekistan at the moment, I think there is obviously a realisation that there is value there which is a win-win in terms of bringing the expertise from Dubai and the UAE, but also the direct foreign investment into those growth markets.”

The Belgrade Waterfront project should see the development of around 177ha of land on the right bank of the River Sava into a mixed-use residential, office and retail scheme, offering 5,700 housing units, 2,200 hotel rooms and capacity to accommodate a 12,700 office population.

The Galerija shopping mall, which has a total area of ​​300,000sqm and includes dozens of cafes and restaurants, two entertainment complexes, a cinema with the most advanced IMAX® technology, and as many as 3,600 parking spaces, was opened by Alabbar earlier this year.

Tribe said they have also been working with Dubai-based Ellington Developments for the last 18 months on a project in Nūr-Sūltan, while also looking at opportunities in Tashkent, Uzbekistan; Baku White City; India, through the GCC, into Egypt and Africa.