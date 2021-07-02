Developer Aldar launches final phase of Saadiyat Reserve project

Aldar Properties announced on Wednesday the launch of the last phase of Saadiyat Reserve, the company’s latest residential community in the heart of Saadiyat Island.

Saadiyat Reserve The Dunes is made up of 83 luxury villas with access to community retail, a school, a mosque, fitness areas, sports courts, and swimming pools that will be developed within the masterplan.

While the first phase of Saadiyat Reserve offered villa plots, the last phase offers customers of all nationalities four- and five-bedroom villas.

Set to be completed by the first quarter of 2024, prices at Saadiyat Reserve The Dunes for four-bedroom villas start from AED6.49 million while five-bedroom villas start from AED7.99 million.

Rashed Al Omaira, chief commercial officer at Aldar Development said: “Saadiyat Island is now one of the UAE’s most desirable destinations and an aspirational location to live in. Saadiyat Reserve is our latest development on the island and The Dunes will provide homeowners of all nationalities with seaside living at an attractive price point.

“The launch of infrastructure enabled land plots in the first two phases proved to be incredibly popular and we expect similar demand for our turnkey villa options at Saadiyat Reserve The Dunes.”

Once the masterplan is fully completed, a community hub, sport areas, and family gathering spaces will form three distinct focal points. A pedestrian and cycle network will connect all areas of the community.