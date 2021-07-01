Emaar teams up with supercar maker Lamborghini to offer luxury Dubai villas

Emaar Development said on Thursday it is set to launch Dubai Hills Vista/Majestic Vistas, a strategic collaboration with Automobili Lamborghini.

The partnership aims to bring to life a premium development located within the Dubai Hills Estate.

Purchasers of the cluster of 40 luxury villas can look forward to enjoying upscale design inspired by Automobili Lamborghini, a statement said.

It added that the villas’ interiors and exteriors take inspiration from the design and performance characteristics of the world famous Italian super sports car marque.

The Y motif found in the cars’ exteriors, headlights and interior finishes is incorporated into room layouts, light fittings, wall and floor coverings, as is the hexagonal shape that features in decades of Lamborghini automotive design.

Additionally, residents can also opt to fit out their villas in specially crafted Automobili Lamborghini-branded furniture through curated interior design packages which can be purchased at an additional cost.

Last week, S&P Global Ratings revised its outlook on Emaar Properties from negative to stable following a pick-up in Dubai’s residential real estate market prices, in some areas for the first time since 2015.

Emaar Properties revealed the company’s five-month sales surged by 250 percent year-on-year. Total property sales stood at AED10.5 billion ($2.9bn) compared with AED3bn ($816.9m) a year ago.